NJ student ends her life after video of hallway beating circulates

article

This story contains details that are disturbing. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988.

A 14-year-old girl from Ocean County, New Jersey died by suicide after a disturbing video of girls viciously beating her up in the high school's hallway circulated online.

Adriana Kuch, a student at Central Regional High School in Berkeley Twp., was found dead on Feb. 3 at her home two days after the incident.

The video showed Kuch and her boyfriend walking down the hallway of their public high school when a girl walked up and started hitting her in the face with a water bottle. Kuch fell to the ground, and was repeatedly kicked and punched by students. Cheering was heard from the student who took the video.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app! | Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters

Two school workers eventually stopped the attack.

Adriana's Kuch's bruised legs after she was bullied at the local high school. (Michael Kuch) Expand

Kuch suffered severe bruising on her legs and face.

Michael Kush, Adriana's father, was shocked after hearing about the bullying incident. He told Fox News Digital that he took his 14-year-old teen to the local police station to file a report about the incident.

"These 4 girls planned and executed an attack."

Adriana Kuch is seen on the floor of the school hallway after the attack.

He posted images from the video to his Facebook page.

He wrote, "These 4 girls planned and executed an attack. If you watch the videos I have, they are laughing while talking about what they are going to do at the start of the video."

The teen faced months of bullying from classmates at the school, according to her father

The Central Regional High School District sent out a letter to parents on Wednesday on the "tragic passing" of a "young lady with a bright future."

A moment of silence was held around the school's flagpole and then students held a rally outside of the school. Dozens of students protested what they called a pattern of bullying and a lack of effort to address it.

Three students who were involved in the video incident were reportedly charged with third-degree felony assault and a fourth with disorderly conduct. All four students involved in the attack have been suspended from the school.

An obituary for Kuch said she was born in Ohio but had lived in several places because her father was in the Army. They moved to Bayville seven years ago and she was a freshman at the school.

"She adored all animals, she helped children with special needs, she loved jogging with her brothers and was a true nature lover. Adriana also enjoyed her walks in the woods, skateboarding, riding dune buggies and dirt bikes," her obituary stated.

A viewing for Kuch was scheduled for Friday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. for close friends and family. The funeral will be private.

"It is time to start the healing process and we send out thoughts and prayers out to the family," Superintendent Dr. Triantafillos Parlapanides said in the letter to parents.

A GoFundMe was set up to help the family with funeral expenses.

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. Or text HOME to 741-741 (Crisis Text Line).



CLICK HERE https://afsp.org/risk-factors-and-warning-signs for the warning signs and risk factors of suicide. Call 1-800-273-TALK for free and confidential emotional support.



Fox Digital's Sarah Rumpf contributed to this report.