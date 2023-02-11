NJ superintendent resigns following student's death by suicide

article

This story contains details that are disturbing. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988.

The Superintendent of a school in New Jersey where a student tragically committed suicide after video of her being attacked by other students circulated online has resigned.

Dr. Triantafillos Parlapanides resigned Saturday.

RELATED: NJ student ends her life after video of hallway beating circulates

In a statement on their website, the Central Regional School District's Board of Education said:

"The Central Regional School District Board of Education has accepted the resignation of Dr. Triantafillos Parlapanides. The Central Regional family continues to mourn the loss of one of our children. We are all praying for the family and loved ones and our entire community. The Central Regional School District is evaluating all current and past allegations of bullying. The District has contacted the Department of Education and will undergo an independent assessment of the District's anti-bullying policies and ensure every necessary safeguard is in place to protect our students and staff. Dr. Douglas Corbett is acting Superintendent effective immediately." — Central Regional School District Board of Education

The announcement comes in the aftermath of the death of 14-year-old Adriana Kuch, a student at Central Regional High School in Berkeley Township.

A video had circulated online that showed Kuch being savagely attacked by other students while she was walking down the hallway of the school with her boyfriend. Kuch was struck with a water bottle, and repeatedly kicked and punched.

Kuch's father said that the teen had faced months of bullying from classmates at the school and had filed a report about the attack.

Earlier this week, students held a rally outside the school to protect what they called a pattern of bullying and a lack of effort to address it.

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. Or text HOME to 741-741 (Crisis Text Line).

CLICK HERE https://afsp.org/risk-factors-and-warning-signs for the warning signs and risk factors of suicide. Call 1-800-273-TALK for free and confidential emotional support.