Adriana Kuch suicide lawsuit: NJ school failed to protect her from bullies, family says

The father of Adriana Kuch, a former New Jersey high school student who died by suicide after her family said she was bullied to death, filed a lawsuit against school officials, his attorneys announced Monday.

This story contains disturbing details. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988.

The 2023 death of the Ocean County 14-year-old came after a disturbing video of girls viciously beating her up in Central Regional High School's hallway circulated online.

The filing brought by Michael Kuch, Sr. also accuses the school superintendent, Triantafillos Parlapanides, of defamation and violation of the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act in the days following Adriana’s death. He has since resigned.

Featured article

"School officials were aware of a culture of violence at Central Regional High School in Berkeley Township and failed to adequately protect 14-year-old freshman Adriana Kuch from a physical assault that led to her public humiliation and ultimate suicide," the attorneys wrote in a news release.

Featured article

Who was Adriana Kuch?

The assault in the hallway at Central Regional High School in Berkeley Township last February was recorded and shared on social media.

Adriana died by suicide on Feb. 3, two days after her beating beside school lockers, her father has said.

"Adriana was the light of our lives, and one year after her horrific and needless death, we are still waiting for justice," Michael said in a statement released Monday. "It’s clear this school has a serious bullying problem that none of the school administrators care to admit or address."

The video showed Adriana and a friend walking down the hallway of their high school when a girl walked up and started hitting her in the face with a water bottle.

Adriana is seen on the floor of the school hallway after the attack.

She fell to the ground and was repeatedly kicked and punched by students. Cheering was heard from the student who took the video. Two school workers eventually stopped the attack.

She received care from the school nurse after the attack left her with severe bruising on her legs and face.

Adriana's bruised legs after she was bullied at the local high school. (Michael Kuch)

An obituary for Adriana said she was born in Toledo, Ohio but had lived in several places because her father was in the Army.

"She adored all animals, she helped children with special needs, she loved jogging with her brothers and was a true nature lover. Adriana also enjoyed her walks in the woods, skateboarding, riding dune buggies and dirt bikes," her obituary read.

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. Or text HOME to 741-741 (Crisis Text Line). CLICK HERE for the warning signs and risk factors of suicide. Call 1-800-273-TALK for free and confidential emotional support.