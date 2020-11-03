A look at some of New York's key races

From Staten Island to Long Island and into the heart of the city, there are several key races in our area as Democrats aim to keep several seats they flipped in 2018’s so-called “blue wave,” while Republicans look to hold on to other ones they’ve had for decades.

Republicans hold just six of New York City’s 27 congressional districts, and Democrats are hoping to push deeper into conservative strongholds.

On Long Island, Republican incumbent Lee Zeldin is hoping to face off Democrat Nancy Goroff, while longtime congressman Peter King is retiring and Democrat Jackie Gordon and Republican Andrew Garbarino are squaring off to replace him.

In New York’s 11th Congressional District, covering Staten Island and parts of Brooklyn, incumbent Democrat Max Rose and his challenger Republican Nicole Malliotakis are in a dead heat as voters hit the polls.

In the Bronx, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is considered a heavy favorite to defeat Republican challenger John Cummings.

History might also be made tonight, as Councilman Ritchie Torres could become the first openly gay Afro-Latino member of Congress in his race in the Bronx. Meanwhile, in Rockland County, attorney Mondaire Jones would become the first openly gay African-American representative. Both are favored to win their races.