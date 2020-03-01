Patricia Arquette says if Trump wins in 2020 we will face 'extinction' and 'destruction of our planet'
Patricia Arquette took to Twitter on Wednesday to convince her followers to vote for Democrats in the White House, Senate and House in a series of three posts.
Elizabeth Warren ends 2020 campaign, declines to immediately endorse other candidate
Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren has ended her 2020 presidential campaign.
Bloomberg drops out of presidential race
Billionaire Mike Bloomberg ended his bid for the Democratic presidential nomination on Wednesday and endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden.
Biden claims 10 Super Tuesday victories, including Texas
A resurgent Joe Biden scored sweeping victories from Texas to Massachusetts on Super Tuesday, revitalizing a presidential bid that was teetering on the edge of disaster just days earlier. But his rival Bernie Sanders seized the biggest prize with a win in California that ensured he would drive the Democrats' nomination fight for the foreseeable future.
What role do caucuses and primaries in protectorates and territories play in the 2020 election?
U.S. protectorates and territories play a role in electing delegates in the 2020 presidential primaries.
Super Tuesday: A state-by-state snapshot of what factored into voters' decisions
Here is how every state voted on Super Tuesday.
Bloomberg to reassess campaign after disappointing results
Former Mayor Mike Bloomberg has spent hundreds of millions of dollars on his campaign for the Democratic nomination for president.
Super Tuesday: Amid coronavirus fears, some states report no-show poll workers
Officials in Texas and California reported last-minute no-show workers at the polls as the number of cases of COVID-19 increased in the U.S.
Super Tuesday marks first major security test of 2020
Tuesday’s presidential primaries across 14 states mark the first major security test since the 2018 midterm elections.
Super Tuesday: What to watch as 14 states vote in pivotal primaries
While Super Tuesday won't necessarily determine who wins the nomination, it has historically been difficult for a candidate who performs poorly on the day to recover.
Super Tuesday: 5 key questions ahead of critical primaries
Nearly one-third of all the delegates at July's Democratic National Convention are up for grabs on Super Tuesday.
Amy Klobuchar ends Democratic presidential campaign, will endorse Biden
Minnesota senator Amy Klobuchar has announced an end to her 2020 presidential bid.
Super Tuesday hometown advantage for candidates ‘doesn’t hold ground anymore,’ analyst says
Three of the Democratic presidential candidates have personal ties to some of the states at play on Super Tuesday on March 3.
President Trump plans to hold rally in Charlotte ahead of Super Tuesday
Thousands were expected on Monday night at Bojangles’ Coliseum in Charlotte to hear Trump, who is on the GOP primary ballot in North Carolina and other Super Tuesday states.
These are the 6 candidates running for president in 2020
The field of 2020 presidential candidates is crowded, with four Democrats currently making a bid for the White House along with two Republicans — one of whom is President Trump.
Pete Buttigieg drops out of presidential race
Pete Buttigieg has dropped out of the Democratic race for president.
Fox News poll shows top Democratic candidates beating Trump
A Fox News poll shows that the top four Democratic candidates would all beat President Donald Trump if the election were held now.
Biden claims momentum as Buttigieg drops out of race
Joe Biden said Sunday he can "unite this country, the whole country” after scoring a comeback victory in South Carolina’s Democratic primary that could force moderate rivals out of the race and blunt the rise of progressive leader Bernie Sanders.