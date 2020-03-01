Biden claims 10 Super Tuesday victories, including Texas

A resurgent Joe Biden scored sweeping victories from Texas to Massachusetts on Super Tuesday, revitalizing a presidential bid that was teetering on the edge of disaster just days earlier. But his rival Bernie Sanders seized the biggest prize with a win in California that ensured he would drive the Democrats' nomination fight for the foreseeable future.

Biden claims momentum as Buttigieg drops out of race

Joe Biden said Sunday he can "unite this country, the whole country” after scoring a comeback victory in South Carolina’s Democratic primary that could force moderate rivals out of the race and blunt the rise of progressive leader Bernie Sanders.