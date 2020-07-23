8 public pools across NYC to reopen Friday with new COVID-19 safety measures

The heatwave may have mercifully come to an end, but it is still plenty hot outside and to help New Yorkers stay cool, eight public pools across New York City are reopening Friday.

However, just because the pools are open doesn’t mean the COVID-19 pandemic has ended, and there is a long list of procedures in place for visitors to follow.

Still, Mayor Bill de Blasio says the pools should provide some much-needed relief.

The pools that will be opening are:

Lifeguards will be on duty at the pools for the first time this summer, and new safety procedures will include 30 percent capacity limits, enhanced cleaning and sanitary procedures, along with enforcement of social distancing. The pools will be first come, first serve, and no more than 10 members of a family will be allowed inside at a time.

Advertisement

In order to control crowds and long lines, wristbands will be distributed with a specific time for people to get into the pool.

The pools will open at 11 a.m. Friday, with seven more expected to open next week. They are:

Bronx - Crotona, Haffen

Brooklyn - Betsy Head

Manhattan - Hamilton Fish, Marcus Garvey, Jackie Robinson

Queens - Astoria