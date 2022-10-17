4th woman charged in 'green goblin gang' attack

article

Police arrested a fourth suspect who was wanted in the so-called green goblin gang attack on two women in a Manhattan subway train, the NYPD said.

Darina Peguero, 26, of Queens, surrendered to New York City police over the weekend. Authorities charged her robbery and then let her go under supervised release.

Peguero and three other women — Emily Soto, 34, Ciante Alston, 26, and Mariam Issouf, 26 — are all charged in connection with the bizarre incident that began in the Times Square subway station on Oct. 2.

Several women wearing matching neon-green bodysuits attacked two 19-year-old women on a subway platform, police said. The violence then spilled into a subway car. The gang stole a phone and a purse from the victims, cops said.

Several witnesses recorded video of the attack. One woman who recorded a video told FOX 5 NY that the incident was chaotic.

A few days later, the NYPD identified four suspects, released their images, and said they all live in all live in NYCHA's Queensbridge Houses in Long Island City.

The group included other attackers whom police haven't been able to identify yet because they wore masks.

The victims weren't seriously hurt, the NYPD said.