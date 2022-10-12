3 women charged in 'green goblin gang' attack

article

Three women now face charges in connection with the so-called green goblin gang attack on two women in a Manhattan subway train, the NYPD said.

Emily Soto, 34, surrendered to police on Wednesday and Alston Ciante, 26, turned herself in on Tuesday, New York City police said.

Mariam Issouf, 26, surrendered through her lawyer on Monday.

Authorities have charged all three women with second-degree robbery in connection with the bizarre incident that began in the Times Square subway station on Oct. 2.

Several women wearing matching neon-green bodysuits attacked two 19-year-old women on a subway platform, police said. The violence then spilled into a subway car. The gang stole a phone and a purse from the victims, cops said.

Several witnesses recorded video of the attack. One woman who recorded a video told FOX 5 NY that the incident was chaotic.

Last Friday, the NYPD identified four suspects, released their images, and said they all live in NYCHA's Queensbridge Houses in Long Island City. Dariana Peguero, 26, remains at large.

The group included other attackers whom police haven't been able to identify yet because they wore masks.

The victims weren't seriously hurt, the NYPD said.