Suspected member of ‘Green Goblin’ subway robbers arrested

A woman believed to be a member of a so-called ‘green goblin gang’ that attacked and robbed two women in a Manhattan subway train has turned herself in.

The NYPD says that 26-year-old Mariam Issouf went with her lawyer to surrender on Monday. Issouf is being charged with robbery for the Times Square incident.

New York City Police say that the other suspects remain uncomprehended.

Several women dressed in full-body neon-green unitards attacked two 19-year-old women and then robbed them of a phone and purse on Oct. 2.

The incident was caught on several videos that were posted to social media.

The NYPD identified four women suspected of participating in an assault in a subway station while they wore matching green jumpsuits. (NYPD)

The NYPD identified Issouf and 3 other women as suspects and released their images on Friday. The others are Emily Soto, 34, Ciante Alston, 26, and Dariana Peguero, 26.

All four live in NYCHA’s Queensboro Houses in Long Island City. There were several other suspects that police have not been able to identify because of their masks.

"It was so chaotic."

The victims of the attack were not seriously hurt, according to police. The mother of one of them said her daughter had been out celebrating her 19th birthday.

A woman who recorded a video of the incident told FOX 5 News that the group of oddly dressed women flooded into the subway car.

"Those poor girls were like having to take on like 10 women and it bled into the car and no one really knew what was going on," the woman, who did not want to be identified, said. "It was so chaotic."