2021 New York City Marathon is a go

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that the New York City Marathon will be allowed to take place in 2021 after it was canceled during the pandemic.

The race, known as the world's largest marathon, will be held on November 7.

The race will be capped at 60% of its normal capacity, which will be 33,000 runners.

"This will be an unprecedented and historic year for the TCS New York City Marathon as one of the most iconic New York sporting events makes its return," Ted Metellus, Race Director, TCS New York City Marathon said in a statement. "As we stage a safe and memorable race for the 50th running, this year’s marathon will showcase our great city’s strength, inspiration, and determination."

The governor says health and safety guidelines will be in place and are subject to change as race day approaches.

To help with social distancing and reduce density at the start and finish, a controllable and scalable time-trial start format will be used instead of single mass gathering starts, race officials announced.

The new start means the first wave will start an hour earlier than in previous years, and later waves will extend two hours later.

Registration will open on June 8, 2021.

The first New York City marathon was held in 1970.

The 2020 running of the race was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. A virtual marathon was held in October.

Registered runners had the option of receiving a refund or guaranteed paid entry in the 2021,2022, or 2023 race.