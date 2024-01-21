MTA installs platform barriers at 191st subway station

Platform barriers have been installed by the MTA at the No. 1 subway station located at 191st Street this weekend.

Being the first station of four, the agency is breaking into the new barriers apart of a pilot program aimed at enhancing subway safety by preventing more trouble on the tracks.

"This is about finding creative ways to improve safety." — MTA Chair and CEO Janno Lieber

The barriers are strategically positioned along the platform edge, next to the tactile warning strip. They are placed in such a way as to not obstruct car doors, ensuring smooth entry and exit for customers boarding and alighting from the train.

Officials will assess the program's effectiveness to decide on its potential scalability as part of a broader initiative to advance subway safety.

"I mean honestly it looks like a big safety measure, a lot more protection for the kids and also for the elderly, people with problems as well such as health issues," a rider said.

Though it was a guess — this passenger, Gee, was spot on with the MTA’s latest initiative.

Featured article

"It’s safer now. I was so happy when I saw this after yesterday," a rider said.

Not all riders are convinced the measure will be as effective as intended.

"If somebody wants to do something, they’re going to do it, so I feel if they want to jump on the tracks there’s not much stopping that." — NYC subway rider

A track trespassing task force nearly two years ago released a report detailing an increase of track trespassing incidence by 20% between 2019 and 2021—despite a dwindling ridership during that period.

The report tallied more than 1,260 incidents on the subway that resulted in 200 collisions with trains and those incidents ended with nearly 60 deaths.

"The times we’re in, people are depressed, might be suicidal, something like that. Maybe there’s a lot of high schools in the area, so there’s a lot of kids might be preventative for the kids in the neighborhood."

RELATED: NYC subway stabbing suspect arrested day after alleged Queens serial stabber nabbed

Reasons for individuals getting onto tracks ranged from customers dropping an object, to customers attempting to crossover to a different platform or encampment in the tunnels, some without an apparent reason at all.

The task force reports -that mental illness, emotional disturbances, and drug-related causes also contributed to track time.

The barriers could also play a role in preventing subway suicide attempts, and though they only accounted for 4% of total incidents, they made up a quarter of collisions and 35% of deaths.

"A hearty pat on the back to New York City Transit professionals who found a practical way to jump-start the feeling -- and reality -- of safety in the subway system. It’s still in an experimental phase, and we will be watching carefully to determine if the barriers are effective at deterring track intrusions without interfering with passenger circulation. If they pass the test, we will be ready to deploy widely," Lieber said.

The uptown platform installation was completed on the evening of Friday, Jan. 19, followed by the downtown platform on the evening of Saturday, Jan. 20. This initiative is financially supported through available maintenance resources, utilizing in-house labor and materials.