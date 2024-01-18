NYC subway stabbing suspect arrested day after alleged Queens serial stabber nabbed

The NYPD arrested a man Thursday in connection with two random stabbings on MTA subway trains in New York City, just a day after an alleged serial stabber was charged for a series of unprovoked attacks in Queens.

The attacks happened Wednesday on a D train in Manhattan and later on a 2 train in the Bronx.

According to police, the 27-year-old Queens resident, who was not identified, was taken into custody Thursday morning. Charges against him are pending.

Suspect photo provided by the NYPD.

The man has multiple prior arrests, including five in the past 12 months – ranging from assaults to sex crimes, police said.

Police announced the arrest during a Thursday morning press conference, where they also detailed how they found a man wanted for a nine-day Queens stabbing spree that left five injured.

Manhattan subway stabbing

The first subway stabbing incident happened Wednesday just before 6 a.m. aboard a southbound D train that was stopped at the 59 St - Columbus Circle subway station.

According to police, a 42-year-old man was approached by an individual and stabbed in the right shoulder before fleeing.

The victim suffered minor injuries and was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Bronx subway stabbing

The second incident happened the same morning, just before 8 a.m., on a northbound 2 train in the Van Nest section of the Bronx.

According to police, a 19-year-old man was randomly stabbed one time in the left arm.

He was taken to a hospital with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries.

Suspect arrested

On Thursday, around 7:20 a.m., police stationed in a Bedford Park subway station heard a commotion on a southbound platform and saw a man run away, police said.

Officers chased him through the station, and he was eventually taken into custody.

Police said the suspect was wearing the same clothing and was in possession of two knives.

New York City crime statistics

From 2022 to 2023, New York City has seen a 5% increase in stabbings and slashings, from 4,318 in 2022 to 4,553 through Dec. 18 of 2023.

The NYPD has reported 176 stabbings and slashings so far from Jan. 1 through Jan. 14.

Just Wednesday, a suspect was arrested in connection with a stabbing spree that left at least five people injured in just over a week in Queens, the NYPD said.

The suspect, identified as 27-year-old Jermain Rigueur, is charged in four of the five attacks so far.

Charges include attempted murder, assault, attempted assault and criminal possession of a weapon.