NYC stabbings: 3 attacked by same man, police believe; suspect at large

Police believe at least three people were attacked by the same man in at least two separate incidents in Brooklyn and Queens on Wednesday.

The stabbings happened in Brooklyn and Queens, and the suspect is at large, police said.

According to the NYPD, the first attack happened around 7:30 a.m. at 134th Ave and Guy Brewer Blvd in Springfield Gardens, Queens.

A 74-year-old man was stabbed in the abdomen, while a 41-year-old man was stabbed in the back.

About two hours later, around 9:40 a.m., a person was stabbed in the chest at the Broadway-Myrtle subway station in Bushwick, Brooklyn.

All three victims were hospitalized, but the injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

In both incidents, the suspect was described as a Black man wearing a green jacket, black pants and a mask.

Police believe he fled the second stabbing on foot and was last seen off of the Flushing Avenue stop off the JMZ line.

This is a breaking news story. Check back with FOX 5 NY for developments.

Correction: The first attack in Queens was mistakenly reported to have occurred within the NYC subway system.

