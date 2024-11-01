2024 Election countdown: Trump-Harris polls, Liz Cheney comment, LeBron endorsement, news

With Election Day 2024 just days away, Vice President Harris and former President Trump are in Michigan on Friday, making their final campaign push. Trump seems focused on the border and migrant crisis, while Harris hones in on abortion rights.

The latest polls show Harris with a slight lead in the "blue wall" states, though numbers remain mixed heading into the weekend.

What did Trump say about Liz Cheney?

Former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump (L) speaks during a live interview with US commentator Tucker Carlson in the finale of the Tucker Carlson Live Tour at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona, on October 31, 20 Expand

Campaigning in Arizona on Thursday, Trump criticized former Rep. Liz Cheney, who has endorsed Harris, calling her a "war hawk" and a "stupid person," adding, "Let’s put her with a rifle standing there with nine barrels shooting at her, OK?"

Meanwhile, Harris gained high-profile endorsements: LeBron James endorsed her, saying, "The choice is clear to me," while Jennifer Lopez criticized Trump’s Madison Square Garden rally, saying it offended "every Latino in this country."

US singer Jennifer Lopez (L) greets US Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris during a campaign rally at the Craig Ranch Amphitheater in Las Vegas, Nevada, on October 31, 2024. (Photo by Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP) (Photo by Expand

All this while, a new AP-NORC poll shows that nearly 70 percent of Americans report feeling anxious or frustrated about the election, and only about one-third feel excited.

JUMP TO: Election Day Countdown | Election News Today | Tracking Trump and Harris | Latest Polls | Election Map

As America prepares to pick a new president – and Tri-State residents choose how to fill out their own ballots – we dive into the latest national and local election news, polls, campaign trail stops, maps and more.

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 5, 4 days from today.

The City of Detroit Department of Elections performs a Public Accuracy Test of their equipment, which is made by Dominion Voting Systems, in advance of the August 2nd Primary, at their office in Detroit, Michigan on July 28, 2022. (Photo by JEFF KOWA Expand

The latest polling data reveals a tight race between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump, with Harris holding a narrow 1.2-point lead nationally, according to FiveThirtyEight. In Michigan, a key battleground, Harris leads by just 0.8 points, underscoring how closely contested this election remains.

An AP-NORC poll highlights the public’s sentiment, showing that about 7 in 10 Americans feel anxious or frustrated about the 2024 campaign, with only about one-third expressing excitement. As Election Day nears, split polls and unsettled predictions point to a race still very much up in the air.

‘Near-Tie’: Harris is up 49%-48% in the latest HarrisX/Forbes poll (Oct. 31)

Harris also leads Trump 49%-47% among likely voters in the latest Economist/YouGov survey (Oct. 30)

Harris leads Trump by four points, 51%-47%, in an ABC/Ipsos poll of likely voters (Oct. 27)

Vice President Kamala Harris: The Democratic nominee will host a rally at Michigan State University, attend a service at a Black church in Detroit, and visit a restaurant in Pontiac, Michigan.

TOPSHOT - US Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris walks on stage as she arrives for a campaign rally at the Craig Ranch Amphitheater in Las Vegas, Nevada, on October 31, 2024. (Photo by David Becker / AFP) (Photo by DAVI Expand

Former President Donald Trump: The Republican nominee is holding back-to-back events in Michigan, followed by a rally at Wisconsin’s Fiserv Forum—the site of the recent Republican National Convention.

Former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump waves at the end of a live interview with US commentator Tucker Carlson in the finale of the Tucker Carlson Live Tour at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona, on October 31, Expand

It will take 270 electoral votes to win the 2024 presidential election. Click states on this interactive map to create your own 2024 election forecast. Create a specific match-up by clicking the party and/or names near the electoral vote counter. Source: 270toWin.

Click here if you're having trouble viewing on mobile.

Local elections spotlight

Democratic Rep. Pat Ryan is working to hold on to his seat in New York's 18th Congressional District as Republican challenger Alison Esposito seeks to unseat him.

This race is one of seven critical seats in New York that could influence the balance of power in Congress.

Election Resources