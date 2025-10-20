Oct. 20 NYC election update: Mamdani photo controversy; Cuomo touts new poll

The Brief Zohran Mamdani is facing backlash after a photo surfaced of him with a controversial Brooklyn Imam. Meanwhile, Andrew Cuomo's camp is touting a new poll that shows are tighter race between the former governor and Queens assemblyman. Election Day in New York City is just 15 days away.



With Election Day in New York City just 15 days away, Democratic candidate for mayor, Zohran Mamdani, is under fire for his association with another controversial figure.

JUMP TO: POLLS l BETTING ODDS l LATEST NEWS

FOX 5 NY is your home on Election Night. Bookmark our Election Results page to track in real-time, and tune into our Election Night coverage live right here on fox5ny.com and FOX LOCAL New York as the night unfolds. Coverage begins at 4 p.m.

The latest

Mamdani's Iman photo

What we know:

The front page of the Sunday New York Post shows a picture of Mamdani posing Friday with a controversial Imam in Brooklyn named Siraj Wahhaj with an article highlighting what the paper says are the Imam's homophobic stances.

What they're saying:

Mamdani says it's much ado about nothing.

"The same Imam met with Mayor Bloomberg, met with Mayor de Blasio, campaigned alongside Eric Adams, and the only time it became an issue of national attention was when I met with him, and that's because of the fact of my faith and because I'm on the precipice of winning this election," Mamdani said.

The other side:

Meanwhile, aboard Air Force One on Sunday, a reporter asked President Donald Trump about the photo.

"It's a disaster waiting to happen," Trump said. "We can't have a communist in charge of a great, supposedly free, enterprise kind of a representative city. So, I think if you have a communist mayor, I think it's going to be very tough for him and for the city."

Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo called Wahhaj "an unindicted co-conspirator in the 93" bombing of the World Trade Center and asked why Mamdani has a problem with condemning terrorism.

The backstory:

Earlier this month, Mamdani also faced criticism for photos taken over the summer when he visited his native Uganda.

Cuomo touts new poll

Andrew Cuomo, New York City mayoral candidate, left, and Zohran Mamdani, New York City mayoral candidate, shake hands during a mayoral debate in New York, US, on Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025. (Angelina Katsanis/AP Photo/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Meanwhile, Cuomo's team is touting a new poll that they say shows Mamdani and Cuomo "in a dead heat," with the Queens assemblyman polling at 45% and the former governor at 41%, within the margin of error.

"As New Yorkers see this reality, they’ll discard the spoiler Curtis Sliwa and rally behind Cuomo to save the city," Cuomo's campaign said in a statement.

The Gotham/AARP poll, however, only shows these tighter margins if Sliwa were to exit the race.

"In a head-to-head scenario between Mamdani and Cuomo, Mamdani leads 44.6% to 40.7%, with nearly 15% undecided — a group dominated by voters 50-plus. Cuomo’s support among these older voters has increased nine points since August, signaling growing competitiveness in a possible one-on-one race. If Cuomo were to drop out instead, Sliwa’s support would jump ten points from August, reaching 31.5%," AARP said in a statement.

When is Election Day in NYC?

What's next:

Election Day 2025 is Tuesday, Nov. 4, 15 days away.

Timeline, key dates

Wednesday, Oct. 22 : The second mayoral debate.

Saturday, Oct. 25: Application Application for voter registration must be received no later than Oct. 25.

Saturday, Oct. 25 through Sunday, Nov. 2 : The early voting period. : The early voting period. Early voting hours vary.

Tuesday, Nov. 4: Election Day. Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

You can check your registration status online here.

To find your local poll site, click here.

By the numbers:

Here's a look at some of the latest polls in the race for NYC mayor:

A newly released report by Gotham Polling and the city AARP found 44.6% of New Yorkers would vote for Mamdani if Sliwa quit the race, compared to 40.7% saying they’d back Cuomo – with a margin of error of 4 points that puts Cuomo within striking distance.

The latest Fox News poll shows Mamdani with a 24-point lead among registered voters in New York City. He's at 52% support among likely voters, while Cuomo polls at 28% and Sliwa polls at 13%.

Quinnipiac University has Mamdani with a 13-point lead in its latest poll, with Mamdani at 46% of the vote, while Cuomo and Sliwa poll at 33% and 15%, respectively.

Some companies have begun taking what amounts to bets on the outcome of the NYC mayoral election.

Polymarket : As of Monday, Mamdani has a 94% chance of winning the election. As of Monday, Mamdani has a 94% chance of winning the election.

Kalshi : The latest odds from Kalshi have Mamdani at a 91% chance of winning. The latest odds from Kalshi have Mamdani at a 91% chance of winning.

Oddschecker: Mamdani is at Mamdani is at -2000 to win.

Where are the candidates today?

Zohran Mamdani

10:45 a.m – Unveils new scaffolding policy alongside Sen. Brad Hoylman-Sigal, Borough President Mark Levine and Councilmember Keith Powers.

Democratic candidate for Mayor of New York City Zohran Mamdani smiles as he hosts "The Cost of Living Classic" soccer tournament of NYC Footy soccer league on October 19, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP Expand

10 p.m. – Celebrates Diwali and passes out sweets in Queens.

Andrew Cuomo

7:40 a.m. – Be a guest on "Morning Joe" on MSNBC.

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 16: Independent mayoral nominee, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks to members of the media following a mayoral debate at Rockefeller Center on October 16, 2025 in New York City. The candidates for New York City mayor fac Expand

9:30 a.m. – Be a guest on "America’s Newsroom" with Bill Hemmer and Dana Perino on Fox News.

10:30 a.m. – Participate in 1010 WINS NYC Votes 2025 candidate interview with Susan Richard. It will be streamed on the station’s digital platforms.

Curtis Sliwa

8:30 a.m. – Interview, Mornings with Maria, FOX Business, live in-studio.

9:15 a.m. – Press availability at the 50th Street Subway Station (#1 train entrance inside the station - downtown side), 50th & Broadway.

10:00 a.m. – Interview with Rabbi Dovid Lichtenstein, "Halacha Headlines."

10:30 a.m. – Virtual interview with The Wave newspaper.

New York City Republican mayoral candidate and founder of the crime prevention organization "Guardian Angels" Curtis Sliwa leaves after attending the grand opening of the Bay Ridge campaign office in Brooklyn, New York City on October 11, 2025. (Phot Expand

Noon – NYPD Hispanic Society meeting with Curtis.

1:30 p.m. – Interview with the Jewish Link

2:35 p.m. – Fox Across America with Jimmy Failla.

7:00 p.m. Addressing the Woodlawn Heights Taxpayers Association, Candidates Forum Night. St. Barnabas Catholic Church, 409 E 241st St. in the Bronx.

How to track election results

What you can do:

Bookmark FOX 5 NY's election results page to track results in real time when polls close on Tuesday, Nov. 4.

Meet the candidates

Curtis Sliwa - Republican

The backstory:

Returning to the mayoral race after his 2021 defeat to New York City Mayor Eric Adams, Curtis Sliwa brings his tough-on-crime message back to the Republican forefront. The Guardian Angels founder and outspoken radio host is banking on his core base in conservative outer-borough neighborhoods.

He has focused his campaign on public order and community-focused housing.

Andrew Cuomo - Independent

After conceding defeat in the Democratic primary, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has officially qualified to run as an independent in the general election, staging a late comeback that could reshape the race. Cuomo is presenting himself as a steady hand with deep experience, seeking to appeal to moderates, independents and disaffected Democrats wary of both Mamdani’s progressivism and Sliwa’s conservatism.

He has focused his campaign on restoring public safety and affordability. He calls for adding 5,000 officers to the NYPD and increasing patrols in subways and retail corridors.

Zohran Mamdani - Democrat

At 33, Zohran Mamdani stands out as a Democratic Socialist and a rising star in New York City politics. As a state assemblyman, Mamdani surged ahead on a fiercely progressive platform promising rent freezes, fare-free public transit, universal childcare, and an unprecedented push for public housing expansion.

His campaign is centered on housing, affordability and equity.

Election resources