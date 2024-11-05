Election 2024 live updates: Key races, news, results

Election Night 2024 is here, and we're bringing you the latest from pivotal races across the country and throughout the New York City Tri-State area.

Keep this page open for real-time updates on the presidential race, control of Congress, and news from elections in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.

Check here for real time election results in the presidential race, in local races and from the swing states.

Top headlines:

LIVE BLOG

Roughly 30,000 ballots in Milwaukee will be recounted due to a tabulator issue, city officials said. A spokesperson explained that while the machines were sealed, the doors on 13 tabulators weren’t properly closed, affecting both early absentee and in-person ballots.

- By Sam Kraemer and FOX6 News Digital Team

Polls close at different times across the U.S., impacting when results come in. According to 270toWin, here are key times for states:

7:00 p.m. ET: Georgia, South Carolina, Virginia, most of Florida

7:30 p.m. ET: Ohio, North Carolina, West Virginia

8:00 p.m. ET: Pennsylvania, Michigan, remaining Florida

9:00 p.m. ET: Arizona, Colorado, Wisconsin, Texas

10:00 p.m. ET: Nevada, Iowa, most of Montana

11:00 p.m. ET: California, Oregon, Washington, Idaho

These times give us a first look at key races and early results in pivotal states.

MORE: How many electoral votes does each state have?

The 2024 presidential race hinges on 270 electoral votes, with a focus on seven swing states holding a combined 93 votes. With close polling in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin, both candidates need wins across these key battlegrounds.

Check here to track election results in real time or use the map below.

You can also watch live Election Night coverage here or on our FOX LOCAL app, available for free on your phone and smart TV.

On our CTV app, FOX 5 NY will highlight local and national coverage from the FOX 5 news team, plus live local news coverage from five key swing states: FOX 29 News Philadelphia, FOX 5 Atlanta, FOX 2 Detroit, FOX6 News Milwaukee, FOX6 News Milwaukee and FOX 10 Phoenix. On FOX LOCAL mobile, you can stream Election Night coverage on the go and track election maps and results. We'll send breaking news alerts when races are called.