Dem. Andy Kim wins NJ Senate seat, defeating Bashaw: AP race call

article

Democratic Rep. Andy Kim defeated Republican Curtis Bashaw in the race for New Jersey's open Senate seat following the resignation of Bob Menendez, AP calls.

Kim, a third-term congressman from New Jersey's third district, has said that he will support healthcare reform, small businesses and environmental issues.

"I’m fighting for my family, for my neighbors, for the community that raised me, and for working families in pursuit of the American Dream," Kim said in a statement on his website.

Kim sat down for an interview with FOX 5 to discuss his position on the key issues prior to Election Day 2024.

Kim defeated Curtis Bashaw, a hotel developer from Cape May who had run as a moderate Republican.