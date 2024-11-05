Live 2024 New Jersey election results
This Election Day, New Jersey voters cast votes to decide whether Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris or Republican former President Donald Trump will win the state's 14 electoral votes in the 2024 presidential election.
Also at play is the race between Democratic U.S. Rep. Andy Kim and Republican Curtis Bashaw, who are vying for the U.S. Senate seat vacated by former Democratic Sen. Bob Menendez following his corruption trial conviction. The Garden State is also home to one of the country's most competitive House races, as Republican Tom Kean Jr. is seeking a second term against Democrat Sue Altman.
As the votes are counted, track real-time New Jersey election results below, and stream live Election Night coverage from the FOX 5 Team here and on our app, FOX LOCAL.
JUMP TO: PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION RESULTS | U.S. SENATE ELECTION RESULTS | U.S. HOUSE ELECTION RESULTS
Click here if you're having trouble viewing the results below.
NJ presidential election results
NJ U.S. Senate election results: Kim vs Bashaw
NJ U.S. House results
All races
Use the dropdown below to view different districts.
District 1: Norcross vs Liddell vs Brownfield vs Johnson
- NJ-1: South Jersey suburbs of Philadelphia
District 2: Van Drew vs Salerno vs Cannavo
- NJ-2: South Jersey and the southern Jersey Shore
District 3: Conaway vs Mohan vs Barbera vs Russomanno vs Welzer
- NJ-3: Parts of south central New Jersey, including parts of Burlington, Mercer and Monmouth counties
District 4: Smith vs Jenkins vs Bendar vs Morrison
- NJ-4: Parts of Monmouth and Mercer counties
District 5: Gottheimer vs Guinchard vs Arif vs Forte vs Tosone
- NJ-5: Northeastern New Jersey, including most of Bergen County, as well as parts of Passaic and Sussex counties
District 6: Pallone vs Fegler vs Akhtar vs Amitrano vs Tarbous
- NJ-6: The Raritan Bay and northern Jersey Shore
District 7: Kean Jr. vs Altman vs Black vs Leguia
- NJ-7: Northwestern New Jersey and parts of Union and Somerset counties
District 8: Menendez vs Valdes vs Olivera vs Robbins vs Sherman
- NJ-8: Eastern North Jersey, including parts of Newark and Jersey City, as well as Elizabeth
District 9: Pou vs Prempeh vs Pereira vs Taylor
- NJ-9: Most of Bergen and Passaic counties, parts of Hudson County
District 10: McIver vs Bucco vs Johnson vs Middleton vs Serrano
- NJ-10: Parts of Essex, Hudson and Union counties, and includes parts of Newark
District 11: Sherrill vs Belnome vs Benavides vs Lanzara
- NJ-11: Centered in Morris County; includes parts of Essex and Passaic counties
District 12: Watson Coleman vs Mayfield vs Kaplan vs Meudt
- NJ-12: North central New Jersey, including Trenton