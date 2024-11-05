Live 2024 New Jersey election results

article

This Election Day, New Jersey voters cast votes to decide whether Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris or Republican former President Donald Trump will win the state's 14 electoral votes in the 2024 presidential election.

Also at play is the race between Democratic U.S. Rep. Andy Kim and Republican Curtis Bashaw, who are vying for the U.S. Senate seat vacated by former Democratic Sen. Bob Menendez following his corruption trial conviction. The Garden State is also home to one of the country's most competitive House races, as Republican Tom Kean Jr. is seeking a second term against Democrat Sue Altman.

As the votes are counted, track real-time New Jersey election results below, and stream live Election Night coverage from the FOX 5 Team here and on our app, FOX LOCAL.

JUMP TO: PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION RESULTS | U.S. SENATE ELECTION RESULTS | U.S. HOUSE ELECTION RESULTS

District 1: Norcross vs Liddell vs Brownfield vs Johnson

NJ-1: South Jersey suburbs of Philadelphia

District 2: Van Drew vs Salerno vs Cannavo

NJ-2: South Jersey and the southern Jersey Shore

District 3: Conaway vs Mohan vs Barbera vs Russomanno vs Welzer

NJ-3: Parts of south central New Jersey, including parts of Burlington, Mercer and Monmouth counties

District 4: Smith vs Jenkins vs Bendar vs Morrison

NJ-4: Parts of Monmouth and Mercer counties

District 5: Gottheimer vs Guinchard vs Arif vs Forte vs Tosone

NJ-5: Northeastern New Jersey, including most of Bergen County, as well as parts of Passaic and Sussex counties

District 6: Pallone vs Fegler vs Akhtar vs Amitrano vs Tarbous

NJ-6: The Raritan Bay and northern Jersey Shore

District 7: Kean Jr. vs Altman vs Black vs Leguia

NJ-7: Northwestern New Jersey and parts of Union and Somerset counties

District 8: Menendez vs Valdes vs Olivera vs Robbins vs Sherman

NJ-8: Eastern North Jersey, including parts of Newark and Jersey City, as well as Elizabeth

District 9: Pou vs Prempeh vs Pereira vs Taylor

NJ-9: Most of Bergen and Passaic counties, parts of Hudson County

District 10: McIver vs Bucco vs Johnson vs Middleton vs Serrano

NJ-10: Parts of Essex, Hudson and Union counties, and includes parts of Newark

District 11: Sherrill vs Belnome vs Benavides vs Lanzara

NJ-11: Centered in Morris County; includes parts of Essex and Passaic counties

District 12: Watson Coleman vs Mayfield vs Kaplan vs Meudt

NJ-12: North central New Jersey, including Trenton

