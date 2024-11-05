What time do polls close in NY, NJ, and CT on Election Day 2024?

If you haven't already cast your ballot in the 2024 election by early or mail-in voting, here's what you need to know about what time polls open and close in New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut on Election Day:

Voters cast their ballots at a polling station during early voting at the Brooklyn Museum in Brooklyn, New York City, U.S., November 1, 2022. (Photo by Lokman Vural Elibol/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

New York

Polls open: 6 a.m. EST

Polls close: 9 p.m. EST

Find more information on what's on the ballot, how, when and where to vote in New York here.

New Jersey

Polls open: 6 a.m. EST

Polls close: 8 p.m. EST.

Find more information on what's on the ballot, how, when and where to vote in New Jersey here.

Connecticut

Polls open: 6 a.m. EST

Polls close: 8 p.m. EST

Find more information on what's on the ballot, how, when and where to vote in Connecticut here.

New York and Connecticut state that as long as you're in line at your polling place by the time polls are scheduled to close, you will be allowed to cast your vote in the 2024 election.