Live swing states election results: Watch local news from PA, GA, MI, more

In this tight race for president between former Vice President Kamala Harris and former president Donald Trump, seven states are considered a toss up, or swing states, in 2024: Pennsylvania, Georgia, Michigan, Wisconsin, Arizona, North Carolina and Nevada.

Below you'll find live election results from each swing state plus live local news coverage from our sister stations: FOX 29 News Philadelphia, FOX 5 Atlanta, FOX 2 Detroit, FOX6 News Milwaukee, FOX6 News Milwaukee and FOX 10 Phoenix.

Number of electoral votes : 19

Who carried the state in 2020? Biden (D) 50%, Trump (R) 49%

Who's favored to win in 2024? Trump ( Trump ( 538

Poll closing time: 8 p.m. ET

PA presidential election results

PA Senate election results

Live local news from FOX 29 News Philadelphia

Number of electoral votes : 16

Who carried the state in 2020? Biden (D) 49.5%, Trump (R) 49.3%

Who's favored to win in 2024? Trump ( Trump ( 538

Poll closing time: 7 p.m. ET

GA presidential election results

Live local news from FOX 5 Atlanta

Number of electoral votes : 15

Who carried the state in 2020? Biden (D) 51%, Trump (R) 48%

Who's favored to win in 2024? Harris ( Harris ( 538

Poll closing time: 8 p.m. & 9 p.m. ET (Michigan covers two time zones)

MI presidential election results

MI Senate election results

Live local news from FOX 2 Detroit

Number of electoral votes : 10

Who carried the state in 2020? Biden (D) 50%, Trump (R) 49%

Who's favored to win in 2024? Harris ( Harris ( 538

Poll closing time: 9 p.m. ET

WI presidential election results

WI Senate election results

Live local news from FOX6 News Milwaukee

Number of electoral votes : 11

Who carried the state in 2020? Biden (D) 49.4%, Trump (R) 49.1%

Who's favored to win in 2024? Trump ( Trump ( 538

Poll closing time: 9 p.m. ET

AZ presidential election results

AZ Senate election results

Live local news from FOX 10 Phoenix

Number of electoral votes : 16

Who carried the state in 2020? Trump (R) 50%, Biden (D) 49%

Who's favored to win in 2024? Trump ( Trump ( 538

Poll closing time: 7:30 p.m. ET.

NC presidential election results

Number of electoral votes : 6

Who carried the state in 2020? Biden (D) 50%, Trump (R) 48%

Who's favored to win in 2024? Harris ( Harris ( 538

Poll closing time: 10 p.m. ET

NV presidential election results

NV Senate election results