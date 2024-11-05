Election Day is upon us: Track polls, results, see where the candidates are today

The candidates have campaigned, the polls are open, and now it's time for millions of voters to decide who will become the next President of the United States this Election Day.

Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump enter the final hours of this rollercoaster of a presidential contest with no clear picture of who will claim victory, as polls have showed the candidates neck-and-neck over the last several weeks.

Also at stake is the balance of power in Congress, with a few Senate races that could determine whether Democrats keep or lose their control. Locally, the New York City area has several key House races that both parties have poured millions of dollars into, as results from these key swing districts could determine who holds the lower chamber majority over the next two years.

Tri-State voters also face a number of other key decisions, like an abortion-related measure on the back of New York's ballot.

Check below for the latest polls, what to know about the candidates today and where to find election results. Plus, find local resources below if you're heading to the polls in New York, New Jersey or Connecticut:

2024 live national election results

Results will begin to populate when polls close beginning at 7 p.m. ET.

Who's ahead in the polls?

Harris had a 1% lead over Trump (48.3% vs. 47.3%) based on an average of 22 polls, with the latest as of Nov. 3, according to the polling site 270toWin. That lead is well within the margin of error.

The final New York Times/Siena poll finds Trump and Harris essentially tied. The poll shows Harris making gains in North Carolina and Georgia, while Trump makes gains in Pennsylvania and maintains his lead in Arizona.

When looking at the state level, Trump maintained an edge over Harris in several battlegrounds that will decide the outcome of the election. Polls on Monday showed him with a slight lead in Arizona, Georgia, Nevada, North Carolina, and Pennsylvania, according to 270toWin.

A surprising new Iowa poll by J. Ann Selzer, considered the "gold standard" pollster, shows Harris ahead of Trump by three points in the Hawkeye State.

Where are Trump and Harris today and tonight?

Trump will likely spend the very early hours of Election Day in Michigan, where he is scheduled to hold a final late-night rally in Grand Rapids as has become his tradition.

The Republican candidate plans to spend the rest of the day in Florida, where he is expected to vote in person -- despite previously saying he would vote early. He's scheduled to hold a campaign watch party in Palm Beach Tuesday night.

Harris plans to attend an Election Night party at Howard University in Washington, a historically Black university where she graduated with a degree in economics and political science in 1986 and was an active member of Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority.

Aside from Howard, she has no public schedule announced for Election Day. Harris said Sunday that she had "just filled out" her mail-in ballot and it was "on its way to California."

Where can I follow live election results?

Check here to track election results in real time, and stream live election night coverage with us beginning at 5 p.m. ET.

You can also watch live Election Night coverage here or on our FOX LOCAL app, available for free on your phone and smart TV.

On our CTV app, FOX 5 NY will highlight local and national coverage from the FOX 5 news team, plus live local news coverage from five key swing states: FOX 29 News Philadelphia, FOX 5 Atlanta, FOX 2 Detroit, FOX6 News Milwaukee, FOX6 News Milwaukee and FOX 10 Phoenix. On FOX LOCAL mobile, you can stream Election Night coverage on the go and track election maps and results. We'll send breaking news alerts when races are called.

Check out the media player below if you'd like to tune in to national news coverage from LiveNOW from FOX.

When can I expect election results for the presidential race?

Election Day in the United States is now often considered election week as each state follows its own rules and practices for counting ballots — not to mention the legal challenges — that can delay the results. But the truth is, nobody knows how long it will take for the winner to be announced this time.

In 2020, The Associated Press declared President Joe Biden the winner on Saturday afternoon — four days after polls closed. But even then, The AP called North Carolina for Trump 10 days after Election Day and Georgia for Biden 16 days later after hand recounts.

Four years earlier, the 2016 election was decided just hours after most polls closed. The AP declared Trump the winner on election night at 2:29 a.m. (it was technically Wednesday morning on the East Coast).

This time, both campaigns believe the race is extremely close across the seven swing states that are expected to decide the election, barring a major surprise: Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

The size of the map and the tightness of the race make it hard to predict when a winner could be declared.

What are the 2024 swing states?

A swing state is defined as any state that could reasonably be won by either the Democratic or Republican candidate, which leads to both parties putting in additional resources then they would over states such as Texas and New York. This year, we have seven: Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. Check here to learn more about the swing states' voting record and what polls say about their possible pick for president.

How many electoral college votes does each state have?

In the race for the White House, a candidate will have to win 270 of the 538 total electoral votes to win the 2024 presidential election. Check here and the map below for the full list.

The fight to control Congress

The races for control of Congress are at a stalemate. It's essentially a toss-up for the House and fight to the finish for the Senate.

In the House, 435 seats will be up for election . Ballotpedia noted that all the chamber's six non-voting members are up for election as well. According to Ballotpedia, 34 Senate seats are up for regular election in 2024—10 seats held by Republicans, 19 held by Democrats, and four held by independents who caucus with Democrats.

In three races alone — Ohio, Pennsylvania and Montana — more than $1 billion is projected to be spent.

And locally, several House districts in the New York City suburbs are considered "toss-ups," including NY-1 and NY-4 on Long Island, Districts 17, 18 and 19 in and above Westchester County, and NJ-7 in western and northern New jersey.

Local spotlight

Where can I vote?

Check below for your state's polling location search tool:

How many people have voted in the Tri-State so far?

According to the Associated Press, millions of people in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut voted early.

New York : Voters have cast 2,985,181 early in-person ballots in the 2024 general election.

New Jersey : Voters have cast 1,172,842 early in-person and 763,178 mail-in ballots in the 2024 general election.

Connecticut: Voters have cast 743,263 early in-person and 111,294 mail-in ballots in the 2024 general election.

When do polls close?