These US House seats in NY could flip in the 2024 election | Projections

This Election Day, New Yorkers are making pivotal choices in congressional races that could influence the balance of power in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Among New York's 26 House seats up for grabs, seven are considered "swing" districts in the 2024 election, making these races some of the most critical in the nation. In these seven House races, Republicans currently hold six seats, and the outcomes could determine which party holds control of the lower chamber for the next two years.

Track real-time election results here.

With affordability, border security, and quality of life top of mind, New Yorkers’ choices in these races may be key in shaping the state’s – and the country’s – political future. Here are the candidates and races to watch:

First-term Republican incumbent Rep. Nick LaLota faces Democratic challenger John Avlon in the fight for New York's District 1 in Eastern Long Island.

New Yorkers will choose between Rep. Tom Suozzi and Mike LiPetri to represent New York's District 3 in Nassau County and Queens.

New Yorkers will choose between Republican Rep. Anthony D’Esposito and Democratic challenger Laura Gillen to represent New York's District 4 in Nassau County.

U.S. Rep. Mike Lawler, a first-term Republican, is locked in a competitive reelection bid against Democratic former U.S. Rep. Mondaire Jones for New York's District 17 in New York’s Hudson Valley.

Democratic Rep. Pat Ryan is working to hold on to his seat in New York's District 18 in the Hudson Valley as Republican challenger Alison Esposito seeks to unseat him.

Democrat Josh Riley is fighting to unseat Republican Rep. Marc Molinaro in New York's District 19 this Election Day – a rematch of their close 2022 contest that Politico has dubbed "New York's nastiest House race."

Rep. Brandon Williams vs John Mannion in New York's 22nd congressional district

Republican Rep. Brandon Williams is fighting to retain his New York District 22 seat in Upstate New York as he faces a tough challenge from Democrat John Mannion.