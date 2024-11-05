Nick LaLota vs John Avlon: Is Long Island's NY-1 District staying red?

This Election Day, some voters on Long Island are choosing between first-term Republican incumbent Nick LaLota and Democratic challenger John Avlon for the U.S. House seat to represent New York's 1st congressional district.

NY-1 is one of two Long Island districts Democrats are hoping to flip and one of a few surrounding New York City that could decide which party controls the U.S. House for the next two years.

NY-1 election results

Nick LaLota is a first-term Republican seeking reelection.

In Congress, LaLota serves on the Armed Services, Homeland Security and Small Business Committees. Before heading to Washington, LaLota worked in Suffolk County government roles, including as Chief of Staff to the Suffolk County Legislature.

Rep. Nick Lalota, R-N.Y., leaves a meeting of the House Republican Conference in the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, March 6, 2024. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

On the campaign trail , LaLota had touted efforts to increase the cap on the state and local tax (SALT) deduction while distancing himself from more conservative views on abortion.

LaLota has served in the Navy. He's a husband and father of three who currently resides in Amityville.

Stance on abortion

LaLota says he would not vote for a federal abortion ban.

"My stance on abortion is much like that of former President Clinton: I do not oppose it in the first trimester or in cases of rape, incest, or when the mother's life is at risk," he said. "However, I share the concerns of the majority of Americans regarding abortions in the second and third trimesters."

Stance on border

LaLota says the border situation has worsened under the Biden administration, as he calls the security of America’s southwest border "a matter of paramount importance."

"Now is the time for real solutions. We must enforce existing laws, hold sanctuary jurisdictions accountable, and prioritize border security. It's imperative to compel action from an administration that has thus far neglected our nation's best interests."

Stance on affordability and taxes

LaLota says Biden, as well as Congress, must "incentivize the safe extraction of America's 43.8 billion barrels of proven oil reserves."

"Inflation is exacerbated by our $600 billion trade imbalance and supply chain disruptions caused by an over-reliance on overseas products. Congress must promote trade deals and regulations that support American manufacturing and ensure workers aren’t incentivized to stay home."

Democrat John Avlon, an author and former senior political analyst at CNN, left his job earlier this year to run.

"We need to build the broadest possible coalition to defeat Donald Trump, defend democracy and win back the House from his extreme MAGA minions. That’s why I'm running for Congress in New York's 1st district," a post on his website says.

John Avlon, Journalist, Political Commentator, Author speaks on stage as The Bob Woodruff Foundation hosts The Got Your 6 Summit at Metropolitan Pavilion on June 15, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for The Bob Woodruff Fou Expand

A political commentator turned candidate, Avlon has made it clear that his focus is on unseating LaLota. Avlon has criticized LaLota's conservative positions – particularly on reproductive rights – citing the Republican’s support for the overturning of Roe v. Wade.

"This is a guy who cheered for the overturning of Roe v. Wade, said it was a step in the right direction, and supports repealing New York's abortion laws," Avlon said.

Avlon also worked at City Hall as speechwriter for Rudy Giuliani, as well as an editor at The Daily Beast. He also helped create the centrist political group No Labels and authored books on political polarization.

He is married with two kids and currently resides in Sag Harbor.

Stance on abortion

Avlon says the decision to have an abortion should be "between a woman, her doctor, and her God – not the government."

"The fact is that young women today are growing up with fewer rights than their mothers did. Trump’s Supreme Court appointees took away the constitutional right to reproductive freedom after 50 years of Roe v Wade – and they lied to the American people about their determination to do it."

Stance on border

Avlon calls legal immigration "our nation's greatest renewable resource" but says "illegal immigration reduces faith that our system works fairly and effectively."

"That's why I strongly support the bipartisan border security bill which would have funded an additional 1,500 Customs and Border Protection personnel, raised the standards to make a legitimate asylum claim, and shutdown border crossings if border offices become overwhelmed.

Stance on affordability and taxes

Avlon says he'll fight to increase the Child Tax Credit "to help working families and move more kids out of poverty."

"Donald Trump and Washington Republicans raised our taxes – and they did it out of spite, as part of a political stunt so they could fund billions more in special tax breaks for big corporations and the super-rich."

Stretching from Montauk through Brookhaven and into parts of Huntington, Long Island's District 1 is politically diverse.

Democrats have made the suburban NYC district a priority this year in their bid to reclaim a majority in the House of Representatives. It’s one of several districts in the reliably Democratic states of New York and California that are seen as crucial to their chances.

President Joe Biden won the district in 2020 by a very small margin, but Democratic state lawmakers changed its borders slightly earlier this year to make it slightly more Republican, potentially giving other Democrats on the island a better chance at winning their races.