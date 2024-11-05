Expand / Collapse search

How to find election results, where to watch live news coverage on Election Night

Published  November 5, 2024 6:16am EST
2024 Election
Election 2024 - The Final Countdown

A historic election is coming to a close and on Tuesday, Americans will choose between Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump. From campaign promises to voter anxiety, the 2024 election will be one we'll never forget.

NEW YORK - Election Day is upon us, and Americans are eagerly awaiting to see who will become the country's 47th president.

In a deeply divided nation, the election is a true toss-up between Democrat Vice President Kamala Harris and Republican former president Donald Trump.

If you're making Election Night plans, we have resources for you to track election results in real time, get breaking news alerts, and watch live national news and live local coverage from New York and the swing states:

How to track election results

Check the map below for election results for president, Congress and governors across the U.S. Results will populate once polls close beginning at 7 p.m. ET.

FOX 5 NY is also tracking New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and swing state election results here.

How to watch live Election Night news coverage

Stream live Election Night coverage with FOX 5 NY beginning at 5 p.m. ET.

You can watch coverage on Channel 5, here or on our FOX LOCAL app, available for free on your phone and smart TV.

On our connected-TV app, FOX 5 NY will highlight local and national coverage from the FOX 5 news team, plus live local news coverage from five key swing states: FOX 29 News Philadelphia, FOX 5 Atlanta, FOX 2 Detroit, FOX6 News Milwaukee, FOX6 News Milwaukee and FOX 10 Phoenix. On FOX LOCAL mobile, you can stream Election Night coverage on the go and track election maps and results. We'll send breaking news alerts when races are called.

Check out the media player below if you'd like to tune in to national news coverage from LiveNOW from FOX.