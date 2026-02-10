The Brief Lieutenant Governor Antonio Delgado has suspended his campaign for New York's gubernatorial office. "After much consideration, I've concluded that there simply is no viable path forward," Delgado said in a statement. Gov. Kathy Hochul is currently running for reelection. She has been endorsed by New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani.



Lieutenant Governor Antonio Delgado has suspended his campaign for New York's gubernatorial office.

Delgado suspends campaign for NY governor

What we know:

"I've decided to end my campaign for Governor of New York," Delgado said in a statement provided to FOX 5 NY's political reporter Morgan McKay.

"After much consideration, I've concluded that there simply is no viable path forward."

Delgado announced his run for the governor's office in June 2025.

Current, former candidates in the race

Dig deeper:

Gov. Kathy Hochul is currently running for reelection. She has been endorsed by New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani.

Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman is now Hochul's sole competitor. Blakeman announced his campaign at the end of last year.

He chose his running mate, Madison County Sheriff Todd Hood, yesterday, Feb. 9.

Rep. Elise Stefanik, who announced her run only a month before Blakeman, suspended her campaign in December 2025.

What they're saying:

Hochul's campaign communications director released this statement regarding Delgado's decision:

"Governor Hochul has spent all year uniting her big-tent party around a vision for affordability and safety for every New York family. Thanks to her leadership, our campaign and our party are strong and ready to defeat Donald Trump and his enablers up and down the ballot, take back the House, and hand Bruce Blakeman yet another loss this November.

Donald Trump and Bruce Blakeman are united in their efforts to raise costs on working families, send masked ICE agents into our streets to terrorize innocent communities, and wage war on New York kids. Our party is now just as united to stop them."