Bruce Blakeman announces run for New York governor | Watch full interview

Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman officially announced Tuesday morning that he is running for New York governor, launching a statewide campaign just a month after winning reelection. His campaign website and a two-minute, 11-second announcement video went live moments before the public rollout, confirming weeks of speculation surrounding his political future. Blakeman says he will run on affordability and public safety — the same issues that drove his successful reelection bid.



Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman, officially announced Tuesday morning that he is running for New York governor, launching a statewide campaign just a month after winning reelection.

What we know:

Blakeman, 70, launched his campaign website and a two-minute, 11-second announcement video went live moments before the public rollout, confirming weeks of speculation surrounding his political future.

Blakeman’s announcement sets up what is expected to be a contentious Republican primary against upstate Congresswoman Elise Stefanik.

Bruce Blakeman announcement

In the video, Blakeman touts his accomplishments in Nassau County, attacks Gov. Kathy Hochul for "liberal policies," and includes praise from former President Donald Trump, who says New York "needs a strong leader" like Blakeman.

Affordability and safety

Blakeman says he will run on affordability and public safety — the same issues that drove his successful reelection bid.

By the numbers:

He highlights cutting $150 million in proposed tax hikes from the prior administration and boosting the county police force by more than 200 officers. He also underscores Nassau County’s low crime rate and his administration’s efforts to combat rising costs for families.

Who is Bruce Blakeman?

FARMINGDALE, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 26: U.S. President Donald Trump is greeted by Bruce Blakeman, County Executive of Nassau County, New York, after arriving at the Republic Airport on Air Force One on September 26, 2025 in Farmingdale, New York.

A lifelong Long Island resident and Republican, Blakeman has built his profile around fiscal restraint and aggressive law-and-order messaging.

He was first elected to the Hempstead Town Council in 1993.

In 1998, he ran for New York State Comptroller but ultimately lost to Carl McCall. He then also lost his seat in the Legislature in Nov. of 1999.

In 2001, he was appointed by former New York Governor George Pataki as commissioner of Port Authority of New York and New Jersey.

Blakeman family

Blakeman married Segal Magori Blakeman in 2015 and was previously married to Nancy Shevell, who is now married to Paul McCartney. He has one son, Arlen, and two stepchildren, Ariel and Avi. Blakeman is the first Jewish Nassau County executive and is a member of the Jewish Center of Atlantic Beach, a Modern Orthodox synagogue. His nephew, NYS Court Officer Tommy Jurgens, was killed on 9/11 while helping evacuate Tower 2, and Blakeman later provided a DNA sample to help identify his remains, according to Newsday.

Blakeman and Trump

He has also drawn national attention as a pro-choice Republican who championed a policy banning transgender individuals from using county sports facilities. His administration has directed Nassau County police to work alongside federal agencies and has imposed a ban on wearing masks in public to conceal identity.

His decision to pursue statewide office raises immediate questions about who would lead Nassau County if Blakeman departs. It remains unclear whether his challenger, county Legislator Seth Koslow — whom he defeated last week — would assume the position in the event of a vacancy.

The political fallout began almost instantly. Stefanik’s team released a sharply worded statement within hours of the announcement, saying in part that "everyone knows Bruce has no shot and is putting his raging ego first and New Yorkers last, as he blows up the best opportunity in a generation to save New York."

The New York Republican Party, which has endorsed Stefanik, responded more diplomatically, calling Blakeman "a great county executive" who is "well liked and respected within our party," while expressing confidence that the convention will produce a unified nominee and avoid a primary.

Former President Trump, asked about a Blakeman–Stefanik matchup, praised both candidates: "He’s great," he said of Blakeman. "She’s great… We have a lot of great people in the Republican Party."

Hochul reacts

New York Governor Kathy Hochul speaks during the grand opening of the Urban League Empowerment Center by the National Urban League in Harlem in New York City, on November 12, 2025.

What they're saying:

NY Gov. Kathy Hochul's campaign team released the following statement in response to Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman’s expected run for governor:

"Bootlicker Bruce Blakeman has lost just about every race he’s touched — county legislator, comptroller, Congress, even U.S. Senate. There’s a reason: just like Donald Trump, he takes money out of New Yorkers’ pockets and squeezes working families at every turn.

"Blakeman raised costs on New Yorkers and cheered on Trump’s tariffs like the MAGA fanboy he is — flying all the way to D.C. to applaud higher prices. He gushed that Trump is doing an ‘amazing job’ by gutting Medicaid and jacking up costs."

Stefanik reacts

NY Rep. Elise Stefanik's campaign team also responded to the news in a statement:

Public polling has repeatedly shown Elise Stefanik leads Blakeman by 70% in a primary, including beating him soundly on Long Island. Elise is the strongest candidate against Kathy Hochul by a long shot. Elise has outrun President Trump on the ballot by more than any Republican in New York State including Bruce. Elise has led the most effective attacks on the Worst Governor in America Kathy Hochul as Bruce Blakeman has worked overtime to torpedo fellow Republicans. Elise flipped a seat that Republicans failed to flip for years by winning an overwhelming coalition of Republicans, Independents, and Democrats, all while raising tens of millions of dollars to support Republicans across New York and the country.

The other side:

There are other individuals already running against the current governor of the state.

Rep. Elise Stefanik

Rep. Elise Stefanik announced her campaign for New York governor last week.

Now in her sixth term, Rep. Elise Stefanik represents New York’s 21st Congressional District and is currently the most senior elected Republican in the state.

Born in Albany, she graduated from Harvard University before working in the George W. Bush administration on the U.S. Domestic Policy Council and in the chief of staff’s office.

At age 30, Stefanik became the youngest woman ever elected to Congress in 2014 and later the youngest woman to serve in House leadership. In 2021, she was elected House Republican Conference Chair, making her the highest-ranking Republican woman in Congress.

A longtime supporter of Trump, Stefanik was reportedly considered for the role of U.S. ambassador to the United Nations earlier this year, though the nomination was later withdrawn.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul

New York Governor Kathy Hochul speaks during the grand opening of the Urban League Empowerment Center by the National Urban League in Harlem in New York City, on November 12, 2025.

Both Blakeman and Stefanik would face incumbent Gov. Kathy Hochul, who has been governor since 2021. Hochul announced her intention to run for re-election in July 2024.

New York Lieutenant Gov. Antonio Delgado

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 06: Lt. Gov. Antonio Delgado speaks during the NYREC Emerging Leaders and Markets (ELM) Conference at the Victoria Renaissance Hotel on June 06, 2025 in New York City.

Also in the running is Hochul's lieutenant governor, Antonio Delgado.

In June, Delgado announced that he would challenge Hochul for the Democratic nomination for governor of New York in 2026.