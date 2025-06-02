Delgado will challenge Hochul for New York Governor in 2026

article

New York Lieutenant Governor Antonio Delgado has announced his run for New York Governor. He will challenge New York Governor Kathy Hochul for the Democratic nomination for New York Governor in 2026.



New entry to the race

What we know:

Delgado will challenge New York Governor Kathy Hochul for her seat in next year's Democratic primary in 2026.

He is the only other Democrat who has declared a run in the 2026 New York gubernatorial election.

A recent Siena College Poll showed that only 12 percent of registered Democratic voters in New York would support Delgado in the upcoming gubernatorial primary – 46 percent said they would support Hochul.

Reactions

What they're saying:

U.S. Representative Tom Suozzi posted this in response to Delgado's announcement: