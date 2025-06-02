Delgado will challenge Hochul for New York Governor in 2026
NEW YORK - New York Lieutenant Governor Antonio Delgado has announced his run for New York Governor.
New entry to the race
What we know:
Delgado will challenge New York Governor Kathy Hochul for her seat in next year's Democratic primary in 2026.
He is the only other Democrat who has declared a run in the 2026 New York gubernatorial election.
A recent Siena College Poll showed that only 12 percent of registered Democratic voters in New York would support Delgado in the upcoming gubernatorial primary – 46 percent said they would support Hochul.
Reactions
What they're saying:
U.S. Representative Tom Suozzi posted this in response to Delgado's announcement:
The Source: This article includes reporting from posts made by New York Lieutenant Governor Antonio Delgado and U.S. Representative Tom Suozzi.