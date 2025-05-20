Siena College Poll shows New Yorkers prefer 'someone else' over Hochul

article

The Brief A new Siena College Poll reveals how New York state registered voters feel about New York Governor Kathy Hochul. Voters were also polled on their preferred choice in a future gubernatorial primary. However, 46 to 50 percent of voters approve of the job Hochul is doing as governor.



A new Siena College Poll of New York State registered voters released today shows the majority of voters would prefer not to re-elect New York Governor Kathy Hochul.

‘Someone else’

What we know:

Over 50 percent of registered voters in New York would prefer to vote for "someone else" over Hochul, as opposed to the 36 percent who are prepared to re-elect the current governor.

However, 46 percent of Democratic voters reported they would support Hochul in a gubernatorial primary – 12 percent would support New York's Lieutenant Governor Antonio Delgado and 10 percent would support Representative Ritchie Torres.

In contrast, 35 percent of Republican voters say they would back Representative Elise Stefanik in a gubernatorial primary, with 22 percent pulling for Representative Mike Lawler and only 11 percent advocating for Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman.

Hochul's favorability rating in April of this year was 44 to 46 percent, and 46 to 50 percent of voters approve of the job she is doing as governor.

Odds and ends

On the matter of congestion pricing, 39 percent of voters are in support of continuing the program, while 41 percent feel it should be eliminated.

Voters are also closely divided on the direction they feel the state is going – 43 percent of voters believe New York is "on the right track," while 46 percent say the state is "headed in the wrong direction."