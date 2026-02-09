Expand / Collapse search

Bruce Blakeman taps NY sheriff Todd Hood for running mate in governor's race

Published  February 9, 2026 6:29pm EST
Bruce Blakeman chooses running mate for NY gov. race

The Brief

    • Bruce Blakeman has chosen Madison County Sheriff Todd Hood to join him on the Republican ticket in the race for New York governor.
    • The pair made their first public appearance earlier today, Feb. 9.
    • Hochul also announced her running mate this month.

NEW YORK - Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman has reportedly decided who will join him on the Republican ticket to run against New York Gov. Kathy Hochul.

What we know:

Todd Hood, the sheriff of Madison County, will run alongside Blakeman in his gubernatorial campaign.

The pair made their first public appearance earlier today, Feb. 9.

Bruce Blakeman on running for governor, ICE in NY

Dig deeper:

Blakeman sat down with FOX 5 NY's political reporter Morgan McKay to discuss his campaign for New York governor earlier this month.

Bruce Blakeman announces run for NY Governor: FULL INTERVIEW

Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman officially announced Tuesday morning that he is running for New York governor, launching a statewide campaign just a month after winning reelection.

During the interview, Blakeman highlighted his platform, which centers on public safety, economic development and affordability, positioning himself as a candidate focused on keeping families in New York by lowering the cost of living.

"You can look forward to the fact that you’re going to have a slate of candidates that care about New Yorkers, that want to make it more affordable to live in New York, [and] that want their children and grandchildren to stay here in New York and not move to another state."

The other side:

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul also recently announced her running mate — former New York City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams.

The Democratic governor formed the state's first women-led ticket with her selection earlier this month.

Mamdani expected to endorse Gov. Hochul for re-election

Mamdani expected to endorse Gov. Hochul for re-election

The Source: This article includes reporting from FOX 5 NY's political reporter Morgan McKay.

