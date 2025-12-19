Rep. Stefanik suspending her campaign for NY governor

The Brief Rep. Elise Stefanik announced she is suspending her campaign for governor of New York. The representative also announced she will not be seeking reelection to Congress. Stefanik announced her campaign for governor on Nov. 7.



Rep. Elise Stefanik announced she is suspending her campaign for governor of New York.

Stefanik no longer running for NY governor

What we know:

The representative also announced she will not be seeking reelection to Congress.

Stefanik announced her campaign for governor on Nov. 7.

In her post on X, she added, "I am incredibly grateful to the people of New York's 21st District for entrusting me to represent you in the United States Congress."