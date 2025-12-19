Expand / Collapse search

Rep. Stefanik suspending her campaign for NY governor

December 19, 2025
NEW YORK - Rep. Elise Stefanik announced she is suspending her campaign for governor of New York.

Stefanik no longer running for NY governor

In her post on X, she added, "I am incredibly grateful to the people of New York's 21st District for entrusting me to represent you in the United States Congress."

