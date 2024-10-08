2024 election update: Polls, news, presidential candidates today | Oct. 8

article

The 2024 Election Day is now just four weeks away.

As America prepares to pick a new president -- and Tri-State residents choose how to fill out their own ballots – here's a look at the latest national and local election news, polls, campaign trail stops, maps and more.

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 5, 28 days from today.

Vice President Kamala Harris: The Democratic presidential nominee continues her media tour. She appeared in New York with the women of " : The Democratic presidential nominee continues her media tour. She appeared in New York with the women of " The View ," spoke with radio host Howard Stern , and was scheduled to tape a show with late-night comedian Stephen Colbert

US Vice President and Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris is pictured in studio at ABC during a break during the recording of the show "The View" in New York on October 8, 2024. (Photo by Charly TRIBALLEAU / AFP) (Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU Expand

Former President Donald Trump: The Republican presidential nominee spoke at Trump International Doral in Miami, headlining a memorial service for the attack on Oct. 7, 2023, against Israel. He's The Republican presidential nominee spoke at Trump International Doral in Miami, headlining a memorial service for the attack on Oct. 7, 2023, against Israel. He's scheduled to travel to eastern Pennsylvania on Wednesday.

Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump, attends an Oct. 7th remembrance event at the Trump National Doral Golf Club on October 07, 2024 in Doral, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Black voters' views of Trump, Harris : About 7 in 10 Black voters have a somewhat or very favorable view of Harris, with few differences between Black men and women voters on how they view the Democratic candidate, according to a recent poll from the : About 7 in 10 Black voters have a somewhat or very favorable view of Harris, with few differences between Black men and women voters on how they view the Democratic candidate, according to a recent poll from the AP-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research . Black voters’ opinions of former President Donald Trump, by contrast, were overwhelmingly negative, underscoring the challenges he faces as he seeks to erode Harris’ support among Black men. (Oct. 8)

Trump's big lead in Florida: Trump is ahead in Florida by a staggering 13 points, 55% to 41%, according to a new : Trump is ahead in Florida by a staggering 13 points, 55% to 41%, according to a new New York Times/Siena College poll. "This looks nothing like the other polls of the state. Heading into today, Mr. Trump led Florida in the Times average of all polls by just four points," the Times writes. (Oct. 8)

A poll worker collects mail in ballots from a drop box for the New Jersey primary election on June 4, 2024, in Hoboken, New Jersey. (Photo by Gary Hershorn/Getty Images)

It will take 270 electoral votes to win the 2024 presidential election. Click states on this interactive map to create your own 2024 election forecast. Create a specific match-up by clicking the party and/or names near the electoral vote counter. Source: 270toWin.

The fight for New York's 1st Congressional District is heating up as first-term Republican incumbent Nick LaLota faces Democratic challenger John Avlon. The race is shaping up to be one of several key battlegrounds that could determine which party controls the House after the upcoming election. Click here or watch the video above for Jodi Goldberg's full profile of the race.

Election Resources

A mail-in ballot issued by Hudson County, New Jersey for the 2024 U.S. general election is seen on September 22, 2024, in Hoboken, New Jersey. (Photo by Gary Hershorn/Getty Images)

How to register to vote in New Jersey

How to register to vote in Connecticut

