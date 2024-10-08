How to register to vote in New Jersey

With less than a month until Election Day, New Jersey residents must register to vote to ensure their voices are heard.

The deadline to register is quickly approaching, but the good news? Registering is easier than ever.

Here's everything to know about registering to vote in New Jersey, including how to register, how to check your registration status and NJ's voter registration deadline:

Online

Register online in New Jersey using the state's voter registration website.

To get started, you'll need your date of birth and either:

Driver’s License or Non-Driver ID Card : This must be current/valid and issued by the New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission. Your information will be checked with the MVC to confirm your identity.Or -

Or -

Social Security Number: If you're registering with your Social Security number, you'll need to be able to sign on-screen or upload a digital signature to complete the process.

A poll worker collects mail in ballots from a drop box for the New Jersey primary election on June 4, 2024, in Hoboken, New Jersey. (Photo by Gary Hershorn/Getty Images)

By mail

NJ voters who cannot upload a digital signature or prefer to fill out a paper registration application can download a PDF on the state's voter registration website. Each county has its own registration applications, and statewide applications are available in 12 languages.

Once printed and filled out, voters must send the form to their County Commissioner of Registration or county's Superintendent of Elections. Click here to find yours.

New Jersey's voter registration deadline is Tuesday, October 15, 21 days before Election Day. So, make sure you don’t miss that cut-off!

New Jersey voters can check their voter registration status online with your name and date of birth.

How to update or modify NJ voter registration

Voters can change their address through the Motor Vehicle Commission portal. Select "yes" when prompted to update your voting record.

Who Can Register?

To register in New Jersey, you must meet a few basic requirements:

Be a U.S. citizen

Be at least 17 years old (but note, you can't vote until you turn 18)

Have lived in your NJ county for at least 30 days before the election

Not be serving a sentence for a conviction of an indictable offense

If you meet these requirements, you're well on your way to casting your vote.

New Jersey residents can't register to vote if they are serving a sentence of incarceration as a result of a conviction of an indictable offense under the laws of this or another state or of the United States.

More information

For more detailed information, check out the NJ.gov voter registration page or watch the New Jersey Department of State's Online Voter Registration series on YouTube.