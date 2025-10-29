Hurricane Melissa makes landfall in Cuba after pummeling Jamaica l Watch Live

The Brief Hurricane Melissa made landfall near Chivirico, Cuba as a Category 3 storm early Wednesday morning. Residents in the area were told to shelter in place during the hurricane. Melissa slammed New Hope, Jamaica, on Tuesday as a powerful Category 5 storm.



Hurricane Melissa made landfall near Chivirico, Cuba early Wednesday as a powerful Category 3 storm after slamming Jamaica as one of the strongest Atlantic hurricanes on record.

Melissa has winds of 120 mph and started to weaken after making its second landfall in eastern Cuba, but forecasters tell FOX Weather that the hurricane's force will continue as it spins across the island.

Early Wednesday, Melissa was moving northeast at 12 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center in Miami. The hurricane was centered 60 miles west of Guantánamo, Cuba, and 230 miles (370 kilometers) south of the central Bahamas.

The National Hurricane Center warned residents of Cuba to remain sheltered and that preparations for the storm in the Bahamas need to be completed quickly.

Before slamming into Cuba on Wednesday, millions of people across Jamaica had to endure the catastrophic impacts from Hurricane Melissa as it approached the southwestern coast of the island.

Hurricane Melissa made landfall near New Hope, Jamaica, around 1 p.m. Tuesday as a massive Category 5 hurricane with winds of 185 mph.

FOX Weather reported that Melissa is now the third-strongest Atlantic hurricane on record, and is tied for the strongest landfalling hurricane on record.

Despite what you might have seen on social media, Melissa will head out to sea and will not directly affect the East Coast of the U.S. Fall cold fronts will keep it away.

The hurricane is projected to make its way Thursday near or to the west of Bermuda, where a hurricane watch is in effect.