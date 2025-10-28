Hurricane Melissa approaches Jamaica with Category 5 winds ahead of expected landfall l LIVE

The Brief Hurricane Melissa is expected to make landfall in Jamaica sometime on Tuesday. Mandatory evacuations were issued for residents on the island. Officials closed airports on the island until the hurricane passed through the area.



Millions of people across Jamaica are hunkering down and praying for safety from Hurricane Melissa's expected landfall late Tuesday morning or early Tuesday afternoon.

UPDATE ON JAMAICA HURRICANE: TIMELINE l JAMAICA IMPACTS l US IMPACTS l WHAT'S NEXT

***Watch the media player above for LIVE coverage from FOX Weather, as well as the YouTube player below for a live look at the satellite radar.

Live coverage of Hurricane Melissa

The hurricane is set to hit Jamaica as a catastrophic Category 5 storm, the strongest to lash the island since recordkeeping began 174 years ago, the Associated Press reported.

According to FOX Weather, the Category 5 hurricane’s destructive, 175-mph winds may be too strong for buildings to handle, and officials are warning that those winds could lead to "total structural failure" near the path of Hurricane Melissa’s core.

Timeline:

As of the latest forecast information from the National Weather Service (NHC), Hurricane Melissa is packing maximum sustained winds of 175 mph – making it a catastrophic Category 5 hurricane.

This animated image provides the latest information on Hurricane Melissa. (FOX Weather)

The NHC said some fluctuations in strength are likely, but no matter if Melissa remains a Category 5 hurricane or weakens to a Category 4 hurricane, impacts will be the same.

Hurricane Melissa pressure now

The pressure within Hurricane Melissa was measured at 901 millibars – stronger than Hurricane Katrina's 902-millibar minimum central pressure before it made its catastrophic landfall along the U.S. Gulf Coast in the Southeast back in August 2005.

"Wind speeds of 175 mph, storm surge of 9 to 13', 15 to 30" of rain, landslides possible, extended power outages, this is all coming through for Jamaica," FOX 5 NY's Mike Woods said.

This image shows the forecast rain totals from Hurricane Melissa. (FOX Weather)

Melissa will also be the first landfall of a Category 5 hurricane since Hurricane Dorian struck the northwestern Bahamas on Sept. 1, 2019.

How far is Hurricane Melissa from Jamaica?

Hurricane Melissa is currently located about 55 miles to the south-southeast of Negril, Jamaica, and is moving off to the north-northeast at 7 mph.

Where will Hurricane Melissa hit?

A turn to the northeast with an increase in forward speed is expected later Tuesday, followed by a faster northeastward motion on Wednesday and Thursday.

This graphic shows the forecast track for Hurricane Melissa. (FOX Weather)

On that forecast track, the NHC said the center of Melissa will likely move over Jamaica on Tuesday, across southeastern Cuba on Wednesday morning, and across the southeastern or central Bahamas later Wednesday.

Hurricane Warnings remain in effect for Jamaica, portions of eastern Cuba and the southeastern and central Bahamas.

Dig deeper:

The Jamaican government activated the nation’s emergency operations center last week and prepositioned generators, medical supplies and fuel ahead of the storm to be prepared to respond once conditions improve.

In addition, Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness announced on Sunday that he had issued mandatory evacuation orders for vulnerable areas of Kingston and surrounding areas.

The evacuation orders, including areas like Port Royal in Kingston, remain in effect as long as the Declaration of Threatened Area Order is in place.

Local perspective:

Despite what you might have seen on social media, Melissa will head out to sea and will not directly affect the East Coast of the U.S. Fall cold fronts will keep it away.

What's next:

After Hurricane Melissa hits Jamaica, the storm is then expected to make a second landfall in southeastern Cuba. Forecasters are also warning of flash flooding and landslides, as well as a life-threatening storm surge and damaging winds.

The Bahamas and the Turks and Caicos Islands were also being warned to brace for impact after Melissa emerged back over the Atlantic after ripping across Cuba.

Hurricane categories

The backstory:

With Hurricane Melissa's rapid intensification, the 2025 Atlantic hurricane season has produced three Category 5 hurricanes, which hasn't happened in a single season for 20 years.

A hurricane with maximum sustained winds of at least 157 mph is classified as a Category 5 cyclone on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. Hurricane Melissa had sustained winds of 165 mph late Monday morning.

This is only the second time in modern history to have more than two Category 5 storms in one season. The last time it happened was in 2005, with four Category 5 hurricanes.