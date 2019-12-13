Storm winds toss tourist around icy pavement in Iceland

Blizzard conditions with heavy winds swept through Iceland this week. The powerful storm hit the island nation on Dec. 10, causing power outages and prompting the cancellation of flights out of Keflavik International Airport all day.

Video shared on social media shows a tourist in Reykjavík struggling to walk in the extreme winds, estimated to be blowing up to 74 mph.

Local media reports called the blizzard the "worst storm of the year."

Authorities issued a series of red alerts in northern Iceland.

Another video shows a patrol ship from Iceland's Coast Guard powering through the storm in the Westfjords region.