State of Emergency declared in NJ as state braces for possible 7 inches of rain

The Brief A State of Emergency has been declared in New Jersey, beginning Thursday afternoon. The order is in preparation for potential flash flooding and severe storms expected to hit the state. Certain areas could see as much as 7 inches of rain.



A round of severe storms is expected to hit New Jersey on Thursday afternoon and evening, bringing heavy rainfall that could cause flash floods across the state.

What we know:

Acting New Jersey Gov. Tahesha Way declared that a State of Emergency will go into effect at 2 p.m. in preparation for potential flash flooding, severe storms, intense rainfall and damaging wind gusts.

A total of 1–3 inches is expected on Thursday, but could reach 5–7 inches in certain areas.

"I urge all New Jerseyans to remain alert, follow all safety protocols, and monitor the proper channels for the duration of these storms. Residents should remain off the roads and indoors unless absolutely necessary," Way said.

The State of Emergency order closes all state offices early, and allows for resources to be deployed throughout the state during the storm.

Local perspective:

A Flood Watch has been issued by the National Weather Service for several counties until 6 a.m. Friday.

What you can do:

Officials are urging residents to heed all warnings, and stay informed of all weather updates and safety information.