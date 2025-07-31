NYC flood watch: 2-5 inches of rain, flash flooding possible | Storm timeline

The Brief A slow-moving storm is set to impact the New York City area, with a Flood Watch issued due to potential severe flooding and up to 5 inches of rain expected in a short period. The storm is forecasted to arrive between 2 and 3 p.m., increasing flash flooding risks; Mayor Eric Adams has urged residents to prepare and avoid travel. The NYC Tri-State area faces threats from flash flooding, strong winds, and hail, with urban and low-lying areas at heightened risk; rainfall totals could reach 2-4 inches, with localized amounts up to 5-8 inches.



A slow-moving, powerful storm is moving toward the New York City area, and the National Weather Service warns severe flooding poses "threats to life" and could "cause significant disruptions."

TRACK LIVE RADAR HERE

A Flood Watch was issued for the entire region as some localized areas could see up to 2 to 5 inches of rain in as little as 3 to 6 hours. New Jersey issued a state of emergency due to flash flooding threats.

Here’s a look at the timeline for today’s storms, expected rainfall totals and threats. You can also watch live coverage of the storm below:

The Flood Watch begins at 2 p.m., and FOX 5 NY meteorologist Mike Woods says storms will hit the area around 2 to 3 p.m. These storms are expected to develop quickly due to surface heating and dew points in the 70s, according to FOX Weather.

Flash flooding risks are expected to rise in the afternoon as storms develop, with New York City Mayor Eric Adams advising residents to prepare and avoid travel.

Torrential rain, enhanced by a slow-moving cold front and low pressure, could reach rates of up to 3 inches per hour.

Most of these storms are expected to develop in clusters, but there is a possibility that dangerous supercell thunderstorms --which cause tornadoes -- develop, according to FOX Weather.

Downpours should end by midnight, according to the NWS, but light to moderate rainfall may persist into the early morning hours of Tuesday.

The NWS Flood Watch ends at 8 a.m. Friday.

The entire New York City Tri-State faces threats from these storms, especially from flash flooding but also from damaging wind gusts over 60 mph and large hail.

According to the NWS, the area faces a 25-40% chance of flash flooding with a 5% chance of severe flooding, posing threats to life, transportation disruptions and potential water rescues.

Urban areas with poor drainage face an elevated risk along with low-lying areas.

NOAA’s Storm Prediction Center (SPC) placed parts of New Jersey in a Level 2 risk on its 5-point severe thunderstorm risk scale.

Rainfall totals are expected to be 2 to 4 inches in many areas, with localized amounts of 5 to 8 inches possible. Again, the majority of the rain will fall in a very short window of three to six hours.

The map below from NWS shows expected rain totals:

FOX 5 NY will have a live weather update on our YouTube page.

You can also watch realtime coverage from the FOX Weather team here: