NYC extreme heat: When will temperatures begin to drop?

Temperatures are climbing into the 90s as the peak heat is expected to hit New York City tomorrow, but when will the city start to cool down?

‘Dangerously hot air mass’

What we know:

FOX 5 NY's meteorologist Audrey Puente reports that the National Weather Service is not only continuing the extreme heat warning for New York City, but is also extending the warning out across parts of Long Island into tomorrow evening.

There were record high temperatures in Newark, Central Park, Bridgeport and Islip today.

The peak of the heat will be reached tomorrow, June 24, with head index values reaching well into the triple digits. The combination of extreme heat and high humidity could lead to cases of heat-related illnesses, such as heat stroke.

Also, the current air quality alert, in place until 11 p.m. tonight, will begin again tomorrow at 11 a.m.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams made a public safety announcement related to the extreme heat affecting the city.

"Know your cool options, whether it's your own home… a mall, a library, a museum or an official city cooling center," Adams said, "and consider taking care of tasks that require you to be outdoors… during off-peak hours when the sun is not as intense."

When will it start to cool down?

Possible shower activity beginning Wednesday afternoon "could bring a brief moment of relief," Puente reports.

Temperatures will begin to drop by the end of the week due to scattered showers, most likely arriving late Wednesday into Thursday.

"Once this upcoming front starts to push eastward, which will probably happen by Wednesday or Thursday, that's when we'll start to see a couple of showers, with cooler temperatures behind them."

New Yorkers just have to endure the sweltering heat tomorrow before they can feel those cooler temperatures.