Extreme Heat Warning
until WED 8:00 PM EDT, Somerset County, Sussex County, Ocean County, Middlesex County, Western Monmouth County, Morris County, Warren County, Mercer County, Hunterdon County
3
Extreme Heat Warning
until TUE 8:00 PM EDT, Southern Westchester County, Northern Queens County, Putnam County, Richmond County (Staten Is.), Northern Westchester County, New York County (Manhattan), Southern Queens County, Rockland County, Kings County (Brooklyn), Orange County, Bronx County, Eastern Dutchess County, Western Dutchess County, Eastern Ulster County, Eastern Essex County, Western Union County, Western Essex County, Hudson County, Eastern Union County, Eastern Bergen County, Western Passaic County, Western Bergen County, Eastern Passaic County
Extreme Heat Warning
from TUE 6:00 AM EDT until TUE 8:00 PM EDT, Northwest Suffolk County, Southern Nassau County, Southwest Suffolk County, Northern Nassau County

NYC extreme heat: When will temperatures begin to drop?

By and
Published  June 23, 2025 6:59pm EDT
Severe Weather
FOX 5 NY
FOX 5 NY's meteorologist Audrey Puente has the latest on the extreme heat warning affecting New York City, including when it might potentially end.

The Brief

    • Record high temperatures were recorded in Newark, Central Park, Bridgeport and Islip.
    • The peak of the heat will be reached tomorrow, June 24, with head index values well into the triple digits.
    • Possible shower activity beginning Wednesday afternoon "could bring a brief moment of relief."

NEW YORK CITY - Temperatures are climbing into the 90s as the peak heat is expected to hit New York City tomorrow, but when will the city start to cool down?

‘Dangerously hot air mass’

What we know:

FOX 5 NY's meteorologist Audrey Puente reports that the National Weather Service is not only continuing the extreme heat warning for New York City, but is also extending the warning out across parts of Long Island into tomorrow evening.

There were record high temperatures in Newark, Central Park, Bridgeport and Islip today.

The peak of the heat will be reached tomorrow, June 24, with head index values reaching well into the triple digits. The combination of extreme heat and high humidity could lead to cases of heat-related illnesses, such as heat stroke.

Also, the current air quality alert, in place until 11 p.m. tonight, will begin again tomorrow at 11 a.m.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams made a public safety announcement related to the extreme heat affecting the city.

"Know your cool options, whether it's your own home… a mall, a library, a museum or an official city cooling center," Adams said, "and consider taking care of tasks that require you to be outdoors… during off-peak hours when the sun is not as intense."

When will it start to cool down?

Possible shower activity beginning Wednesday afternoon "could bring a brief moment of relief," Puente reports.

Temperatures will begin to drop by the end of the week due to scattered showers, most likely arriving late Wednesday into Thursday.

Extreme NYC heat wave leaves neighborhoods without power

Extreme NYC heat wave leaves neighborhoods without power

Thousands of homes are left without power after extreme temperatures earlier today. Safety concerns rise as the heat wave continues. FOX 5 NY's Arthur Chi'en and Meredith Gorman have more.

"Once this upcoming front starts to push eastward, which will probably happen by Wednesday or Thursday, that's when we'll start to see a couple of showers, with cooler temperatures behind them."

New Yorkers just have to endure the sweltering heat tomorrow before they can feel those cooler temperatures.

The Source: This article includes reporting from FOX 5 NY's meteorologist Audrey Puente and information from the National Weather Service.

