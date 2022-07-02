Severe thunderstorms roll through NYC area

Large parts of the NYC area were under a severe thunderstorm watch Saturday evening as severe, possibly dangerous thunderstorms rolled through the region.

According to the National Weather Service, the storms could have produced gusty winds and heavy rain.

In New Jersey, northern parts of the state did not face any danger from the storms, while further south, counties including Atlantic, Camden, Middlesex and Ocean could have seen severe storms.

Tornadoes were said to be unlikely, but the storms could have brough flash flooding, frequent lightning, some localized heavy winds, and even hail.

The good news is that the storms have cleared out of the area by Sunday morning and afternoon, bringing cooler temperatures and sunshine later in the day.

