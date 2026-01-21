Potentially catastrophic winter storm threatens over 30 states, prompts Winter Storm Watches for millions

The Brief A massive winter storm is expected to impact more than 30 states, bringing snow, ice and Arctic cold across much of the U.S. While the worst impacts are forecast farther south, parts of the Northeast could see snow depending on the storm’s track. Forecasters are closely watching how far north the storm spreads into the I-95 corridor late Sunday into Monday.





As a powerful winter storm threatens snow and bitter cold across parts of the Northeast this weekend, the same massive system is already impacting much of the rest of the country — stretching thousands of miles and placing more than 175 million people at risk from snow, ice and dangerous Arctic air.

What we know:

A wide swath of winter weather will slam the country through the weekend, moving from the Southwest through Texas and Oklahoma , across the South and Tennessee Valley, before eventually reaching the Mid-Atlantic coast.

Behind the storm itself, Arctic temperatures could freeze snow and ice, potentially creating long-duration power outages and paralyzing travel for days.

A key remaining question is exactly how far north this storm will track — a shift will determine which states will see heavy snow versus hazardous ice.

However, those living along the Interstate 40 and 20 corridors should prepare for days of impactful winter weather beginning Friday and lasting through the weekend.

Airports across those corridors will also likely see days of significant cancellations and delays.

Winter weather alerts issued across the South

Ahead of the storm, the first wave of Winter Weather Alerts has been issued for portions of Texas, Oklahoma and Arkansas from Friday night through Saturday. Heavy accumulations of snow and ice are possible, and Winter Weather Watches are in effect.

This graphic displays areas under Winter Weather Alerts from Friday through Saturday. (FOX Weather)

As we inch closer to the weekend and the forecast evolves further, preparations are underway in the areas across the South that rarely face the wrath of a major winter storm.

The state of Texas has activated its state emergency response resources in anticipation of the winter storm. Governor Greg Abbott said this is being done to ensure Texans have the resources they need before winter weather moves in.

Dangerous ice storm targets Southern Tier

Over 15 states stretching across a massive corridor from as far west as Nevada to the East Coast could potentially see ice from Friday through Monday.

This graphic displays the ice forecast Friday to Monday. (FOX Weather)

Current weather patterns suggest a classic set-up for a disruptive ice storm , as the biggest threat for ice into this weekend will include areas from Central Texas into Tennessee through the Carolinas.

With dangerous levels of ice threatening millions of Americans, slipping on the way out the door is not the only major concern.

This graphic displays the impact of different levels of ice. (FOX Weather)

As much as an ½ inch of ice is forecast to reach parts of North and South Carolina , Georgia , Arkansas , Texas, Louisiana and Mississippi , threatening widespread power outages, fallen trees and dangerous travel conditions.

Power outages are possible across a massive area across the Southern Tier from Texas to the Carolinas.

This graphic displays areas that could potentially face power outages from the major winter storm. (FOX Weather)

Southern Plains

The potentially historic winter storm is forecast to begin starting Friday in the Southern Plains, and deliver potentially historic levels of snow and dangerous ice.

Winter Storm Watches issued across Texas, Arkansas, Oklahoma and Louisiana, including major cities such as Dallas , Oklahoma City , and Little Rock , will remain in place from Friday through Saturday when the peak of the storm is forecast to hit the Southern Plains.

This graphic showcases the snow potential in areas across the South through the weekend. (FOX Weather)

While the storm will progress into the Southeast , problems will remain as a deep freeze will prevent snow and ice from melting , which will prolong winter weather in affected areas.

This graphic showcases the low temperature forecast in some areas across the South Sunday through Tuesday. (FOX Weather)

Right now, computer forecast models show the worst snow falling north of Interstate 20. Of particular note is I-35 from Oklahoma City to Dallas, where more than a foot of snow could fall starting as early as Friday morning and ending Sunday.

This major winter snowstorm could go down in history in Oklahoma City, where this storm could break into the top five largest snow events the city has ever seen.

Winter storm reaches the Southeast Saturday

The massive winter storm will reach the Southeast by Saturday, when a very strong area of high pressure will be positioned to the north across the Northern Plains and Midwest. This high, rotating clockwise, will funnel arctic air southward into the Southeast.

Crippling ice is expected across Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina, forecast to arrive into Saturday afternoon.

This graphic displays the future radar and pressure in the Southeast Sunday morning. (FOX Weather)

According to the FOX Forecast Center, the best chance for impactful snow includes areas across parts of Tennessee, Arkansas and North Carolina.

The highest snowfall totals from Friday through Monday are expected from Nashville through western North Carolina, including Winston Salem , where over a foot of snow is likely as colder air will favor a predominantly snow-driven event.

With the arctic invasion well underway bringing Alaska -like temperatures to several states in the Lower 48, snow and ice will stick around in affected areas in the Southeast.

Questions linger regarding the Mid-Atlantic and beyond

While the storm track and intensity remain uncertain, portions of the Mid-Atlantic could very well feel the freeze of this potentially historic major winter storm.

The greatest potential for significant snow in the Mid-Atlantic is across Virginia and Maryland , with the largest snowstorm in years possible in the late weekend.

This graphic displays the potential for snow in the Mid-Atlantic Friday Through Monday. (FOX Weather)

Across the Mid-Atlantic, arctic air will lock in mainly snow, and fortunately for residents in the region, they will likely miss out on the dangerous ice forecast to plague their southern neighbors.

Currently, the areas from Central Virginia into Maryland and southern New Jersey will see the highest potential for significant snow.

Several key questions remain as millions of Americans are threatened by winter weather this weekend. (FOX Weather)

What to know in the Northeast

While the most severe impacts from this potentially historic winter storm are expected across the South and parts of the Midwest, forecasters say the Northeast remains very much in play.

The storm’s exact track will determine how far north meaningful snow reaches along the I-95 corridor, including Philadelphia, New York City and surrounding areas. A slightly more northern shift could bring accumulating snow to parts of the region late Sunday into Monday, while a more southern track would keep the heaviest precipitation confined farther south.

Forecasters are closely watching how far the precipitation shield extends into the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast, as Arctic air is expected to be firmly in place. That cold air would support snow rather than rain for much of the region, should the storm push far enough north.