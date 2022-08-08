NYC weather: Heat wave continues

The heat index will make it feel like it is in the triple digits in much of the New York City region on Monday and Tuesday as yet another heat wave continues. It could feel as hot as 105 degrees at times.

A Heat Advisory remains in effect until 8 p.m. Tuesday for New York City, Long Island, and much of the New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut suburbs.

The heat and humidity will create dangerous conditions until relief comes in the second half of the week.

The National Weather Service warms to stay hydrated and limit time in the sun when possible during the heat of the day.

Low temperatures will only touch the 70s, providing little relief from the heat at night.

To reduce your risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in a shaded or air-conditioned environment. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9-1-1.

There is a localized chance of storms on Monday afternoon into early evening and then once again on Tuesday afternoon into the evening. They could create Flash Flood and Severe Thunderstorm risks for New York City and areas north and west of the city.