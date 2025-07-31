NYC flood update: Parts of FDR, LIE, other major roadways close | LIVE MAP

The Brief Severe flooding from slow-moving thunderstorms has led to the closure of major NYC roadways, including parts of the FDR Drive, Long Island Expressway, Cross Island Parkway, and more during the evening commute. Traffic cameras have captured water rescues on the Clearwater Expressway near 35th Street in northeastern Queens, highlighting the impact of the flooding. Find live traffic maps below.



Parts of the FDR Drive, Long Island Expressway, Cross Island Parkway and more shut down due to severe flooding from powerful, slow-moving thunderstorms hitting NYC during the busy evening commute.

Traffic cameras show water rescues on the Clearwater Expressway near 35th Street in northeastern Queens.

Major NYC roadways closed:

FDR Drive : "Due to a flooding condition, all northbound lanes on the FDR Drive at E Houston Street are closed."

Long Island Expressway : "Due to flooding, the eastbound Long Island Expressway at Springfield Boulevard is closed. The right lane on the westbound Long Island Expressway at Bell Boulevard is also closed."

Staten Island Expressway: "Due to a flooding condition, eastbound lanes of the Staten Island Expressway approaching Lambert Street are blocked."

Cross Island Parkway: "Due to flooding, the southbound lanes of the Cross Island Parkway are blocked at the Throgs Neck Bridge."

Francis Lewis Boulevard: "Due to flooding, all lanes at Francis Lewis Boulevard and 39 Ave. are blocked."

