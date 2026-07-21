NYC area braces for more severe storms, flash flooding: Here's when the rain will start

The Brief After a quiet early morning, storm risks rise rapidly between 10–11 a.m., peaking with severe weather during the afternoon and evening commute before conditions improve on Wednesday. The NYC metro area and Northeast New Jersey face a Level 2–3 risk, featuring 60–70 mph damaging wind gusts, 1-inch hail, and the potential for isolated tornadoes. A Flood Watch is active until 2 a.m. Wednesday for 1 to 4 inches of rapid rainfall, alongside dangerous rip current warnings for all ocean beaches.



New York City is facing a turbulent weather day as another round of severe weather threatens the Tri-state area with more rain and flooding risk on Tuesday.

Timeline:

Tuesday's quiet morning commute will take a turn in the late morning hours, reaching a peak during the afternoon and evening commute. Here's the timeline for the day's severe weather:

Morning conditions: Early showers are crossing over from Pennsylvania into Sussex, Warren, and Hunterdon counties. Rain will remain light to moderate early on, with a brief window of relatively quiet weather during the mid-to-late morning hours.

Late-morning transition (10 to 11 a.m.): Storm development risks begin to rise rapidly, starting southwest of the region and spreading northeast over the Tri-State area.

Afternoon and evening commute: The most impactful weather hits during the afternoon and evening commute. Heavy downpours, strong to severe thunderstorms, damaging wind gusts, localized hail, and isolated tornadoes are all possible.

Wednesday: Severe weather risks drop back down to a marginal risk tier across the board, making today the primary event.

Photo credit: The National Weather Service.

Weather advisories

What we know:

The National Weather Service has issued several active alerts and advisories as multiple rounds of heavy downpours and severe thunderstorms impact the region.

A flood watch is in effect until 2 a.m. Wednesday for Northeast New Jersey, the NYC metro area, and surrounding low-lying communities, where rainfall totals are expected to average 1 to 2 inches, with localized totals reaching 3 to 4 inches at rapid rates of up to 2.5 inches per hour.

Tuesday flood alerts (FOX Weather)

In addition to flooding, severe thunderstorm threats cover much of the Tri-State area. Northeast New Jersey and the immediate NYC metro face the highest risk levels, categorized between a Level 2 and Level 3 severe weather risk.

The primary threat includes damaging wind gusts of 60 to 70 mph capable of downing trees and power lines, along with large hail up to 1 inch in diameter. Forecast models also indicate an isolated tornado threat, particularly across Northeast New Jersey, the NYC metro, Nassau County, and the Lower Hudson Valley.

Photo credit: The National Weather Service.

Meanwhile, coastal areas face additional hazards, with dangerous rip currents expected at all ocean beaches through Wednesday.