Heavy storms, severe flooding threaten NYC evening commute as flood watch issued

The Brief A flood watch is in effect for all five NYC boroughs on Tuesday. Neighborhoods in Queens are still recovering from Saturday's severe storms and remain at high risk of renewed flash flooding. City officials urge extreme caution, warning basement residents to have an exit plan to higher ground and advising commuters to avoid driving through flooded roads.



A flood watch has been officially issued for all five New York City boroughs as meteorologists warn of heavy downpours and potential flash flooding.

What is today's weather NYC?

What we know:

The new system comes as several neighborhoods across the city, particularly in Queens, are still picking up the pieces from severe weekend storms that left highways submerged and residents trapped.

Tuesday severe storm outlook (FOX Weather)

While the morning commute began relatively clear, forecasters warn that conditions could deteriorate significantly by the evening travel rush as atmospheric moisture surges across the Tri-State area.

Tuesday's potential wind intensity (FOX Weather)

Forecasters caution that Tuesday's storm system is likely to arrive in multiple waves. A brief lull in rainfall should not be mistaken for the end of the storm, as secondary lines of heavy downpours could hit during the late afternoon and evening commute.

Recovering from recent storms

The backstory:

Queens bore the brunt of Saturday’s torrential rains, leaving critical infrastructure flooded and emergency crews working around the clock.

Tuesday flood alerts (FOX Weather)

Along the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway in Woodside, floodwaters turned major traffic lanes into navigable waterways. Submerged vehicles were seen bobbing like pool toys while FDNY trucks waded through high water to rescue stranded motorists.

Tuesday precipitation and severe forecast (FOX Weather)

Nearby in Maspeth, firefighters executed a dramatic water rescue on 69th Street, pulling a family of four from a rapidly filling basement apartment.

Officials issue warning

What you can do:

Officials emphasize that these incidents should serve as a stark warning to all New Yorkers ahead of incoming storms not to attempt to drive through flooded roads or underpasses, regardless of how shallow the water appears, and to avoid walking through standing water, which can conceal dangerous currents, open manholes or submerged hazards.

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani urged New Yorkers to exercise extreme caution and prepare for fast-changing weather conditions.

"If you live in a basement apartment, know your exits and be ready to move to a higher floor if heavy rain begins," Mamdani warned. "City agencies are prepared to respond, but we need everyone to be careful out there."

City agencies have mobilized crews to clear catch basins in flood-prone zones, but heavy, localized downpours can quickly overwhelm local drainage systems.