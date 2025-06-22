Extreme heat warning for NYC for the next few days

The Brief The National Weather Service issued an extreme heat warning for New York City – this heat could last as long as this Wednesday. New York City Mayor Eric Adams made a public safety announcement related to the extreme heat affecting the city. Adams advised New Yorkers to remain indoors when possible and to "know your cool options."



Record-breaking temperatures will hit New York City in the next few days due to the current heat wave.

Extreme heat warning

What we know:

FOX 5 NY's meteorologist Liv Johnson says that heat index values will reach 107 degrees Farenheit in the next few days; the combination of extreme heat and high humidity could lead to cases of heat-related illnesses, such as heat stroke.

There is also an air quality advisory for tomorrow, June 23.

The National Weather Service issued an extreme heat warning for New York City yesterday, June 21 – this heat could last as long as this Wednesday, the service reported.

A heat wave is typically defined as when temperatures reach 90 degrees Farenheit or higher for at least two to three consecutive days.

New York City Emergency Management (NYCEM) and the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene (DOHMH) issued their own extreme heat warning after the National Weather Service did the same, with the warning beginning today and lasting into the week.

NYC's Hazard Mitigation Plan defines extreme heat events as "periods when the heat index is 100 degrees Farenheit or higher for one or more days, or when the heat index is 95 degrees Farenheit or higher for two or more consecutive days."

The plan goes on to explain that the city is especially susceptible to extreme heat because of the materials used to build its "urban environment."

New York City Mayor Eric Adams made a public safety announcement related to the extreme heat affecting the city.

"Know your cool options, whether it's your own home… a mall, a library, a museum or an official city cooling center," Adams said, "and consider taking care of tasks that require you to be outdoors… during off-peak hours when the sun is not as intense."