Watch: Mosquito plague takes over Buenos Aires after heavy rainfall

Heavy rainfall paved the way for an invasion of mosquitoes in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Video was taken on February 19 showing an infestation that was reported to last for another 15 to 20 days, according to local news outlets.

Victoria Connell shot the footage showering mosquitoes on the ceiling and floor inside a house.

"We are going to have to live for 15 or 20 more days with these insects, since that is their estimated lifespan. We know it as ‘mosquito plague’," Maria Victoria Micieli, director of the Center for Parasitological Studies, told local media.

Micieli said the mosquitoes do not carry dengue.

"The invasion of mosquitoes here is crazy. I don’t think I’ve ever seen anything like it," Connell can be heard saying in Spanish in the video. "They’re all over the floor, they drop dead. It’s like Agent Pleakley in Lilo and Stitch when they invade him, unreal."

Storyful contributed to this report.




