Mamdani warns New Yorkers to prepare for severe flash flood threat

The Brief New York City is preparing for heavy rain and severe flash flooding from Sunday evening through Monday night. Peak rainfall rates could hit three inches per hour, majorly disrupting the Monday morning commute. Mayor Zohran Mamdani has mobilized emergency teams to clear drainage areas and contact high-risk basement residents.



The City of New York has mobilized a full emergency response ahead of a severe weather system forecast to bring torrential rain, thunderstorms and widespread flash flooding to the area starting Sunday evening and lasting through Monday night.

Heavy rainfall and immediate risks

By the numbers:

The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch through 6 a.m. Tuesday, predicting a baseline of 2 to 3 inches of rainfall across most of the five boroughs. In isolated areas where storms repeatedly track over the same neighborhoods, total localized rainfall could reach up to 6 inches.

Meteorologists warn of peak rainfall rates between 2 and 3 inches per hour, which are capable of causing rapid, life-threatening flash flooding. The highest-risk window is expected between 4 a.m. and 10 a.m. Monday, directly threatening the morning commute.

Officials warn that these intense rainfall rates will likely overwhelm drainage systems, leading to flash flooding in low-lying neighborhoods, streets, highways and underpasses, while strong wind gusts may down tree limbs and power lines.

High-risk areas and city response

Dig deeper:

In response to the threat, Mayor Zohran Mamdani activated the City’s Flash Flood Emergency Plan, according to a release from his office.

New York City Emergency Management (NYCEM), alongside the environmental, sanitation and transportation departments, reportedly spent the weekend clearing catch basins and inspecting flood-prone neighborhoods.

Specialized emergency response teams have been placed on standby for rapid deployment, as well.

The New York Police Department Tow Truck Task Force is staged in every borough to quickly clear stranded vehicles from flooded roadways, while the Downed Tree Task Force stands ready to clear debris caused by high winds.

Additionally, outreach teams are actively contacting residents in ground-floor and basement apartments, which face the highest risk of rapid inundation, according to NYCEM.

"Flash flooding can develop quickly and create dangerous conditions with little warning," New York City Emergency Management Commissioner Christina Farrell said in a statement.

"We’re expecting periods of heavy rain to especially impact the Monday morning commute and continue through the day, so New Yorkers should plan ahead, allow for extra travel time and be prepared for rapidly changing conditions," she added.

Safety advice

What you can do:

Officials urge motorists and pedestrians to limit travel and stay off the roads during peak rainfall. If travel is necessary, commuters should utilize public transit and never walk or drive through floodwaters.

Residents in basement or ground-floor homes should establish an evacuation plan immediately, knowing exactly where to go if water begins to rise.

Safe overnight locations are available in every borough by calling 311, and residents can sign up for targeted updates online, according to NYCEM.

Property owners should secure loose outdoor furniture, trash bins and other items indoors to prevent them from becoming windborne hazards or blocking street drainage, as well, according to the department.

New Yorkers can stay informed of shifting conditions by signing up for real-time emergency updates by texting NOTIFYNYC to 692-692 or visiting the city's preparedness website.

Anyone trapped by rising water or in immediate danger should call 911, while non-emergency hazards like blocked catch basins or downed trees should be reported to 311.