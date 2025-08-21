State of emergency for NJ over Hurricane Erin

The Brief New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy has declared a state of emergency in preparation for Hurricane Erin. "We ask all New Jerseyans to monitor local weather forecasts and warnings, and stay informed on evacuation protocols," Murphy stated. Evacuation routes can be found here, though there is no call for evacuations at this time.



New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy has declared a state of emergency in preparation for Hurricane Erin.

State of emergency for NJ

What we know:

The governor declared New Jersey entered a state of emergency at 2 p.m. earlier today, August 21.

"We ask all New Jerseyans to monitor local weather forecasts and warnings, and stay informed on evacuation protocols," Murphy stated.

Evacuation routes can be found here, though there is no call for evacuations at this time.

Hurricane Erin

Big picture view:

Hurricane Erin is churning offshore Thursday morning and is already battering New Jersey and New York’s coastlines with dangerous surf, powerful rip currents and flooding concerns.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), the storm remains a strong Category 2 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 105 mph.

Local leaders in New Jersey are on high alert, stressing that "preparation is key" as coastal towns brace for the storm’s effects.

Active alerts, advisories and more for NJ

Coastal flood warning : Low-lying areas near shorelines and waterways can expect 2 to 3 feet of inundation above ground level from tidal flooding. This warning covers central to southern New Jersey through early Saturday morning.

Coastal flood advisory : Inland counties near Philadelphia and areas near New York City may see up to a foot of insudation above ground level.

Tropical storm warning : This pertains to the waters along the Jersey Shore.

High surf advisory : Waves as high as 7 to 12 feet may break along the Jersey Shore. This is in effect until 8 p.m. Friday.

Wind advisory : The southern Jersey Shore, including Long Beach Island, Ocean City, and Atlantic City, can expect wind speeds between 25 and 35 mph with wind gusts as high as 45 mph. This remains in effect until midnight.

High rip current risk: The National Weather Service is warning of life-threatening rip currents along the Jersey Shore, with their advisory in effect until Friday evening.

Dig deeper:

