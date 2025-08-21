Tracking Hurricane Erin in NJ, NY: Timeline, impacts and Sandy comparison

The Brief Erin is fueling waves up to 20 feet and dangerous rip currents, prompting widespread beach closures. The National Weather Service has issued a hurricane warning, tropical storm warning, coastal flood warning and gale warning for most of the Tri-State. Thursday evening’s high tide is expected around 7 p.m., raising the risk of coastal flooding as large waves combine with elevated tides. Unlike Superstorm Sandy, Erin is forecast to remain offshore, but flooding and beach erosion remain possible.



Hurricane Erin is churning offshore Thursday morning and is already battering New Jersey and New York’s coastlines with dangerous surf, powerful rip currents and flooding concerns.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), the storm remains a strong Category 2 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 105 mph.

Tracking Hurricane Erin in the Atlantic.(FOX Weather)

While it is not expected to make landfall, forecasters warn that its impacts will continue to be felt across the region through the weekend.

Here's the latest.

NJ, NY hurricane advisories

Thursday evening’s high tide is expected around 7 p.m., raising the risk of coastal flooding as large waves combine with elevated tides.

According to FOX 5 NY’s Stephanie Bertini, red flags are flying at Far Rockaway Beach in Queens as officials warn of the storm’s impact.

"It’s cold, it’s windy, the red flags are up," Bertini reported Thursday morning, noting that city officials have banned swimming at local beaches through at least Thursday.

Alerts are in place all along the East Coast.

Hurricane Erin's forecast cone.(FOX Weather)

New York City Mayor Eric Adams urged residents to stay out of the water, while Governor Hochul announced beach closures on Long Island, including Jones Beach.

In New Jersey, local leaders on high alert, stressing that "preparation is key" as coastal towns brace for the storm’s effects.

Officials emphasize that even if skies appear sunny, surf conditions remain extremely dangerous. "Do not go in the water," one official said. "That is the main thing we’re hearing when it comes to all of our coastal areas."

FOX 5 NY meteorologist Mike Woods explained that while Hurricane Erin has strengthened into a powerful Category 2 storm, it’s no repeat of Superstorm Sandy. Sandy made landfall in New Jersey in 2012, driving 8- to 10-foot storm surges and causing catastrophic flooding across the region. Erin, by contrast, is expected to stay offshore, sparing the city from that level of devastation.

Still, the storm will pack a punch.

Thursday: On Thursday, wave heights are expected to reach 15 to 20 feet, creating strong rip currents and minor coastal flooding, with tides running 2 to 2.5 feet above normal. Showers linger through the morning before some afternoon clearing.

Friday: By Friday, conditions should gradually improve, though dangerous surf is likely to continue along Long Island and the Jersey Shore.

Saturday & Sunday: Heading into the weekend, Woods says Saturday will bring sunshine and highs in the 80s, though waters may remain unsettled. By Sunday, another round of showers could dampen the region as weather patterns shift again.

Will Erin make landfall?

Hurricane Erin may not bring the catastrophic impacts of Sandy, but officials are urging caution. From New York to New Jersey and beyond, beaches remain closed, surf remains dangerous, and residents are urged to heed all warnings.

Three-hour radar loop showing Hurricane Erin's outer bands.(FOX Weather)

According to FOX Weather, Hurricane Erin is beginning to move away from the North Carolina coast, but the system is still fueling life-threatening surf and rip currents up and down the Eastern Seaboard. The National Weather Service has issued a hurricane warning, tropical storm warning, and coastal flood warning for parts of the coast, urging beachgoers to stay out of the water as conditions remain dangerous at most U.S. East Coast beaches.

While Erin is expected to stay offshore, NYC Emergency Management Commissioner Zach Iscol says the city treats every storm as a test of its coastal storm plan. "We prepare year-round for hurricanes, and this is a reminder that New York City is a coastal city," he said.

Preparation tips for residents include:

Know your zone: Visit Find your zone here to check if you live in an evacuation zone.

Have a go bag: Each household should pack essentials like medication, pet supplies, and important documents in case of emergency evacuation.

Plan ahead: Know where you’d go if shelters are opened, or arrange to stay with family or friends outside flood-prone areas.

Iscol also urged New Yorkers in flood-prone neighborhoods like the Rockaways and parts of Southeast Queens to move vehicles to higher ground, avoid basements, and keep an eye on coastal flooding advisories.