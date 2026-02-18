Another chance of snow in NYC this weekend: Here's what we know

The Brief More snow is expected to fall in New York City this weekend. Early models showed close to half a foot, but those totals have fallen significantly. Forecasters say it's still too early to tell how much snow to expect.



New Yorkers could be hit with another winter storm this weekend, but questions remain about just how much snow may fall.

What we know:

A low-pressure system is expected to make its way up the East Coast this weekend, with the potential of bringing heavy snow to the New York City area Sunday night into Monday morning.

By the numbers:

Models were split on Tuesday, with some predicting at least half a foot of snow, and others showing none at all. However, all the models have since backed off on potential snowfall totals as they began to shift on Wednesday.

FOX 5 NY Metrologist Liv Johnson says if we do see some snow, it would likely be a couple of inches, but it's still too early to tell.

What's next:

Forecasters say Thursday and Friday models will give a better idea of what to expect this weekend.

Stay up to date with the latest updates from the FOX 5 NY Weather Team.